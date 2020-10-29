As South Africans, we all know how important it is to have a solid outdoor (or even indoor) braai area where we can throw some meat on the flames, crack open a beer and spend time with family friends.

But braai area ideas don’t just stop with the turn of a season. From the warmest summer months to the coolest winter evenings, there is just no stopping South Africans from arranging a get-together. And thanks to numerous exterior/ buite braai area ideas, there exists a myriad of different ways to blend your braai area with other exterior spaces like gardens, porches and patios, etc.

So, if we want to be inspired via boma braais and other exterior/interior braai designs, where do we begin? Right here, for we have put together 13 braai area ideas from top professionals (including Interior Architects) which will reveal to you some of the niftiest tips and tricks when it comes to these spaces.