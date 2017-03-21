A small family style property

Not all of us want (or need) hectares of space when it comes to living the dream. Yes, believe it or not, three-storey mansions consisting of 12 bedrooms are not coveted by all of us. Of course it’s a well-known fact that size doesn’t matter, and that it’s more important what you do with it!
So, in the spirit of living small yet stylishly, our homify 360° discovery for today focuses on a modest little bungalow which, although small in layout, still provides all the required touches to live a stylish and super comfortable lifestyle.
Care to take a look?
Greeting us with its simple corrugated hip roof and clean white exterior, the compact house seems like your average onsite-built house – but it actually isn’t. This modest home is actually a prefabricated creation which can be completely built within only 60 days!
Prefabricated homes (or prefabs) cut construction costs and building times in half (sometimes even more), as they have already been built in a factory and only need to be transported to the relevant site. In a lot of cases, they only require a few assembling procedures at the site, which still saves a lot of time.
At a mere 41m², can you believe that this little creation includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and living area? Not only that, but it has been decked out with a fabulous wooden floor, crystal-clear glass panes for windows and doors, as well as a firm selection of furniture and décor pieces.
Shall we take a look at the rooms?
The living room and kitchen share an open-plan layout, with both spaces beautifully illuminated by natural light streaming in through the glazed surfaces.
In addition, the living space treats us to a super comfy sofa, as well as the required modern touches in the form of a coffee table, television, and the necessary shelving to ensure a clutter-free room.
In addition to sunshine flooding indoors from both sides, the interiors also enjoy their fair share of artificial lighting fixtures, including modern downlighters and pendants.
What do you think about that colour palette with its light neutrals and earthy hued tones?
The culinary side of the interiors seem to offer up a most practical space, with the cooking- and storage areas neatly separated. And we just love the island which pulls double-duty as a worktop surface and informal dining area!
For the bedroom, the designers opted for a more contemporary look mixed with chic touches, including wall-mounted shelving, steel-toned furnishings, and a touch of glimmer via stainless steel and copper surfaces.
And just look how functionality was included in here by incorporating a little home office right next to the bed.
This extended front porch was not originally included in the prefab model. Nevertheless, its addition firmly enhances the beauty and functionality of the house, allowing the inhabitants a cosy outdoor spot to enjoy some fresh air.
Although prefabricated homes can be dream houses too, we still think it’s important to check out these Tips Before Buying a Prefab Home.