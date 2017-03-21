A small family style property

Not all of us want (or need) hectares of space when it comes to living the dream. Yes, believe it or not, three-storey mansions consisting of 12 bedrooms are not coveted by all of us. Of course it’s a well-known fact that size doesn’t matter, and that it’s more important what you do with it!

So, in the spirit of living small yet stylishly, our homify 360° discovery for today focuses on a modest little bungalow which, although small in layout, still provides all the required touches to live a stylish and super comfortable lifestyle.

Care to take a look?