13 awesome backyard pools

While summer is still here in South Africa, we need to make the most of comfortable (okay, make that ‘very hot’) outdoor temperatures and the fact that we have more daylight than we will in a few months’ time.

Fortunately, we have a range of entertaining activities to choose from: braaing, camping, going out with friends, hitting the beach, you name it. Or we can just stay put at home and chill there – and we have just the thing to help you “chill”.

Yes, a swimming pool still remains one of the best things one can add to a home, as it is not only a heaven-sent feature during hot and humid times, but can also really keep the vibe going during social get-togethers.

Let’s have a look at 13 sublime pools for some inspiration, shall we?