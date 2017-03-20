Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 awesome backyard pools

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Pool
Loading admin actions …

While summer is still here in South Africa, we need to make the most of comfortable (okay, make that ‘very hot’) outdoor temperatures and the fact that we have more daylight than we will in a few months’ time. 

Fortunately, we have a range of entertaining activities to choose from: braaing, camping, going out with friends, hitting the beach, you name it. Or we can just stay put at home and chill there – and we have just the thing to help you “chill”.

Yes, a swimming pool still remains one of the best things one can add to a home, as it is not only a heaven-sent feature during hot and humid times, but can also really keep the vibe going during social get-togethers.

Let’s have a look at 13 sublime pools for some inspiration, shall we?

1. This classic-shape pool not only colours in the back yard, its curves also contrasts stunningly with the linear design of the house.

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
Soleo

Soleo
Soleo
Soleo

2. Some motif never hurt anyone… this inspiring creation adds some pattern to the picture via its mosaic-tile surfaces.

Vivienda unifamiliar en la Quinta. , CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA Infinity pool
CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA

CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA
CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA
CORREA + ESTEVEZ ARQUITECTURA

3. We bet that floating in this beauty, which is surrounded by stone pillars and a fresh garden, will make anybody feel like royalty.

Swimming pool designs, Tono Vila Architecture & Design Tono Vila Architecture & Design Pool
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design

Tono Vila Architecture & Design
Tono Vila Architecture &amp; Design
Tono Vila Architecture & Design

Need a professional touch for your pool (or bathroom or kitchen… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.

4. Fancy some water features for a tranquil touch and sound?

Entertaining Garden - Transitional Landscape Design, Matthew Murrey Design Matthew Murrey Design Pool
Matthew Murrey Design

Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design
Matthew Murrey Design

5. This stone-covered pool has a unique movable floor and steps that completely disappears into the terrace at the push of a button.

Stone covered Movable Floors, AGOR Engineering AGOR Engineering Pool
AGOR Engineering

AGOR Engineering
AGOR Engineering
AGOR Engineering

6. We are in love with the ‘Hamptons-style’ look of this backyard beauty, which just looks like the perfect and most idyllic place to relax.

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool Pool,outdoor furniture,umbrella,deck,sun loungers
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Like everything else in life, pools offer us choices – and a simple, block-shaped one here would NOT have had the same appeal as this curved creation.

Preller Clifton, DV8 Architects DV8 Architects Pool
DV8 Architects

Preller Clifton

DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects
DV8 Architects

8. It’s like walking into a fairytale with this backyard: a wavy styled pool, a walking bridge, spots of pebbles and a picturesque collection of plants, shrubs and trees.

Interior the swimming pool of Katrina Antonovich, Luxury Antonovich Design Luxury Antonovich Design Pool
Luxury Antonovich Design

Interior the swimming pool of Katrina Antonovich

Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design
Luxury Antonovich Design

9. Now, if you want your pool to exude a sleeker and more cutting-edge look, we recommend this steel-styled beauty.

Berndorf Bäderbau Stainless Steel Private Pool (Bavaria, Germany) homify Pool
homify

Berndorf Bäderbau Stainless Steel Private Pool (Bavaria, Germany)

homify
homify
homify

10. This vast pool seems to frame the entire side of the house – perfect for practicing laps!

homify Pool
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Size isn’t everything – just look at how this modest little pool still takes one’s breath away via the setting and scenery.

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Pool
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

12. With all the surrounding surfaces being neutral- or earthy hued, this swimming pool looks even more cool and inviting.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Pool
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

13. Although this creation won’t allow any diving or lap-practicing, its striking style and superb view still make it a firm favourite of ours.

Glass 1701 - Arq. Exterior, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Pool
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Not blessed with a lot of space? No problem—see these Pool ideas for small gardens.

Window designs for your home
Which of these swimming pools would you pick?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks