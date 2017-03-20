A beautiful Cape Town penthouse home

Today’s homify 360° keeps it local, lekker and ultra luxurious by looking at one of our very own: a sublime penthouse located in good ol’ Cape Town.
But even though that beach view is nothing to scoff at, this masterpiece offers up so much more than a seaside location; it treats its inhabitants to some international flair by having European-style touches scattered all throughout the interiors, resulting in a brilliant combination of textures, colours and styles.
The perfect space for some high-class socialising? We certainly think so!
Get ready to turn positively green with envy…
Even from the outside we can already tell that this is going to be one for the records – rising like a majestic sculpture out of the urban ground, the penthouse ensures it is firmly committed to receiving the best possible views.
And what could be better than Table Mountain keeping guard in the background?
Inside, we immediately check out the kitchen – and we are not quite sure which fabulous element to single out first!
A crystal-clear glass sliding door ensures a fresh sea breeze mixed with some urban flair wafts indoors whenever desired. And a spacious balcony outside provides the perfect spot to relax with a beverage of choice.
But just check out that kitchen : timber-clad surfaces allow the cabinets to almost disappear into the background, while a stylish little island conjures up more-than adequate countertop space to cook up a storm.
But the kitchen is not the only area in this open-plan space which demands attention. Located a hop and a skip further is the lounging area, announced by a sleek and super white colour palette adorning the sofa and coffee table.
Our favourite piece in this image has to be that circular pendant, which contrasts just fantastically with all the other linear-styled elements in the room.
Notice the unique bar area in the background, subtly mimicking the kitchen island.
Located just off the kitchen and bar area is the dining room, separated ever so slightly from the other areas via wooden-clad walls and finishes.
Now these interior can really get the party going, seeing as we have all the required rooms (and space) to ensure a most jovial socialising event!
That sublime view follows us everywhere… Here in one of the bedrooms (which has its own little balcony outside), the colour palette treats us to a very earthy look, which happens to offset quite beautifully with the natural greens outside.
And we just love that timber add-on against the wall (which, at a quick glance, looks just like a headboard), flowing upwards and decorating part of the ceiling above the bed.
For one of the other bedrooms, small amounts of fresh greens were added via décor pieces, ensuring a bit of pop colour-wise.
And with an en-suite bathroom situated only a few feet away, oversized floor tiles in a rich grey, striking wall art and super modern sliding doors for the closet, this bedroom proves to be one of our favourites in this penthouse – perhaps even the whole homify…
