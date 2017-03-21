Your browser is out-of-date.

8 furniture ideas for your living room

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartamento Santo André, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Wooden furniture is a staple in any home decor, but that doesn't mean that the living space needs to be outdated and ugly. In this homify feature, we consider 8 amazing furniture ideas for your living room that will enhance the style, layout and modernity. 

So, whether it's a contemporary feel you are going for, or perhaps something different and dynamic, our professionals included some fantastic tips and tricks to get your home warm, welcoming and comfortable. Let's take a look for inspiration!

1. The beauty of shelves

Apartamento Coqueiros, Geraldo Brognoli Ludwich Arquitetura
Geraldo Brognoli Ludwich Arquitetura

Geraldo Brognoli Ludwich Arquitetura
Geraldo Brognoli Ludwich Arquitetura
Geraldo Brognoli Ludwich Arquitetura

Take advantage of your walls with some fantastic and symmetrical wooden shelving, be bold and daring with a contrasting colour scheme and add illumination beneath for an awesome effect. This may just become the perfect spot to place your family photos and memorabilia.

2. Match your furniture

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Renovate your living room in chic style by matching your furniture and decor. Opt for a neutral design with accent colours for a comfortable and eye-catching elements that cannot go wrong.

3. Behind the sofa

Exuberance Butantã, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

If your room is already cluttered and filled with objects, you may want to consider some extra storage for those mementos, a simple wooden shelf can be built easily and includes a fascinating feature too.

4. For the TV

Apartamento Santo André, Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Gorgeous wood is available in a variety of colours and shades, mahogany, chestnut, ebony, maple, walnut or oak, will be a statement making style beneath any TV. Why not include a wooden panel behind a TV too and make your living room sleek and sophisticated?

5. Library corner

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Separate spaces with a dynamic library in your living room, your open-plan layout will now be a problem of the past.

6. Simply shelved

Apartamento Grand Raya, Camarina Studio
Camarina Studio

Camarina Studio
Camarina Studio
Camarina Studio

A small wall doesn't mean you shouldn't consider storage, think about the possibilities to keep your home tidy and organised and complete the look with drawers to hide all those valuable items.

7. A rustic idea

Projeto residencial praia, LX Arquitetura
LX Arquitetura

LX Arquitetura
LX Arquitetura
LX Arquitetura

Textured wooden panels are an amazing idea to incorporate rustic style into your living space, and their acoustic qualities enhance a cosy environment and trendy appeal.

8. Practical bar space

Casa Duplex em condominio fechado, Lícia Cardoso e Rafaella Resende
Lícia Cardoso e Rafaella Resende

Lícia Cardoso e Rafaella Resende
Lícia Cardoso e Rafaella Resende
Lícia Cardoso e Rafaella Resende

A quirky yet cute bar area decorated in darker wood is the perfect way to add modernity and contemporary features into a home, so when you consider ideas for your home renovation, a simple bar area could be a delightful highlight! Have a look at The best way to divide the living room from the entrance: 7 examples

A stylish South African property
Which of these 8 living room ideas are your favourite?

