11 easy to copy home exterior ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Baan Kong ( Grandfather’s house), บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด Country style house Wood Brown
A beautiful home exterior, doesn’t only mean a sensational and attractive modern décor, it also means layout, space and lighting should be perfectly placed. In this edition of homify, we look at 11 facade décor tricks that are easy to recreate. Our team of professionals ensured that elegance, sophistication and modernity are incorporated throughout these lovely living spaces. So whether you’re considering that exterior upgrade or just thinking about ideas to enhance your current features, these helpful hints will come in handy.

1. Front yard

GLS Mamurbaba Villaları 6 No'lu Villa, NAZZ Design Studio NAZZ Design Studio Modern houses
The parking area of this home is simply stunning, the white tiles are an excellent choice for a clean, striking design and the wooden gate with stone walls has an eye-catching effect too.

2. Garden entrance

Reforma de vivienda con etiqueta de eficiencia energética A (Gran Alacant, Santa Pola), Novodeco Novodeco Scandinavian style windows & doors
Make your entrance inviting with a beautiful garden, opt for colourful, pleasantly scented blooms and greenery as well as a pathway to keep foot traffic at bay.

3. No fence

Livingtube, DANKE Architekten DANKE Architekten Modern windows & doors
Allow your home to feel fresh and airy without a fence. Include a low hedge instead, and your home will exude elegance.

4. Wooden front door

CASA BNG, BLOS Arquitectos BLOS Arquitectos Modern windows & doors Copper/Bronze/Brass
Opt for wooden shutters and create an exciting entrance.

5. Some steel

Paseo del Agua, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Modern windows & doors
The steel gate adds a contemporary element to this simple exterior, while the fence ensures that your family and possessions are safe and secure.

6. Ultra-modern

Privada Paraíso, Base-Arquitectura Base-Arquitectura Minimal style window and door
The walls are covered in textured light grey tiles adding a different, yet dynamic design, while the large wooden door is unmistakably modern. The bright purple pillar is a chic and quirky feature, great for homeowners who dare to be unique.

7. Minimalist elements

CG邸, Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Sen's Photographyたてもの写真工房すえひろ Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Choose sophisticated modern design, along with grey flooring, black walls and a petite lawn to enhance a minimalist decor. 

8. Friendly foliage

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern houses Pink
How about a bright pink house with plenty of greenery for shade and charm? It's definitely expired by the tropics.

9. From the cottage

Residência Vale do Itamaracá, Cria Arquitetura Cria Arquitetura Rustic style house
A pretty path leads the way to the entrance of the cottage, while creepers add an authentic detail to the nature-loving exterior. 

10. Expressionist

Baan Kong ( Grandfather’s house), บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด บริษัท สถาปนิกชุมชนและสิ่งแวดล้อม อาศรมศิลป์ จำกัด Country style house Wood Brown
The home featured here has an artsy appearance, with a wooden roof and concrete floor incorporating an uncomplicated design.

11. European

Clement EB24 steel windows homify Minimal style window and door
Clement EB24 steel windows

The entrance is simple, while the high windows highlight the interesting Euro-inspired design with an airy effect. Have a look at these 13 entrances to South African homes

The Durban property with a beautiful pool
Which ideas are you thinking about introducing into your home?

