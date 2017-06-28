Woodworking: 7 types of wood to build the home with

If you've got the right type of wood, you can actually build a house with it!
Wood is the ultimate expression of rustic, retro and rural identity and because of its versatility, it's used to create furniture, ornaments and even used as fuel. However, in this edition of homify, we look at 7 varieties of wood that can be used to build the house of your dreams, with sleek furniture that is affordable and attractive. Our professionals included everything from chestnut to cherry and we cannot wait to see the end result of these awesome structures. Let's be inspired!
Hardwoods, such as oak, walnut, cherry and elm are resistant to humidity and temperature making them the perfect choice for luxury furniture. These woods are a lot more expensive and harder come by than other options, but the end result is fantastic.
Softwood is another ideal because it's high quality with great thermal properties and good acoustic values that are perfect to build furniture too.
Moldable woods including pine, spruce, poplar and cypress are great for interior furniture, as well as constructing small objects such as coffee tables. These woods are soft and therefore not as resilient as their harder counterparts.
The cherry tree is widely accepted when it comes to furniture construction and adds a sleek style and fantastic finish to a home. However, cherry can be used to build luxury furniture too, making it the ideal material to build tables and chairs.
How about combining ceramics and wood for an upgrade on vintage style? This wooden feature can be included throughout the house, from the kitchen table, to the chairs, as well as the staircase and the walls. It's definitely has a warm and elegant effect on the interior.
Chestnut is often used for shelves and creates different finishes to the kitchen furniture. Be creative with colour, texture and stainless steel elements and enhance your wooden decor.
If a wooden house is just what you've been thinking about, then ditch the cement and bricks for a refreshing and attractive architecture. Need ideas for your exterior? Have a look at these 10 wall coverings that will make your facade look fantastic