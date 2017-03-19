15 garage ideas from South African homes

A garage is meant to protect your vehicle and personal belongings, but that doesn't mean this storage space needs to be untidy, dark and dingy. The 15 fantastic garages included in this feature, are simple and trendy, making it the perfect addition to your modern home. The team of professionals at homify will guide your garage upgrade, with hints and tips to maintain order and sophistication, regardless of the size. So, let's see which idea best suits your home!