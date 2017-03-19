Your browser is out-of-date.

15 garage ideas from South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Villa CP Campos, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Rustic style garage/shed
Loading admin actions …

A garage is meant to protect your vehicle and personal belongings, but that doesn't mean this storage space needs to be untidy, dark and dingy. The 15 fantastic garages included in this feature, are simple and trendy, making it the perfect addition to your modern home. The team of professionals at homify will guide your garage upgrade, with hints and tips to maintain order and sophistication, regardless of the size. So, let's see which idea best suits your home!

1. Contemporary

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Modern houses
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

The house pictured here has wooden garage doors, a neutral colour scheme with clean geometric lines detailing a sleek, modern architecture.

2. Lovely lighting

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style garage/shed Driveway,Contemporary,Timber
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

It's vital to include brilliant illumination inside your garage and along the exterior, ensuring that your home is striking and attractive to all guests and passers-by.

3. The simple

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction minimalist garage/shed
DG Construction

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

Go for a simple garage door, especially when your home is small in stature.

4. Eclectic

Woonvilla Blaricum, Kabaz Kabaz Modern garage/shed
Kabaz
Kabaz

House your prized car in a wooden garage that is decorated in sensational lighting and modern features.

5. Off street

Casa Altavista, Excelencia en Diseño Excelencia en Diseño Modern garage/shed
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Opt for an open garage that blends in perfectly with your architecture and surroundings.

6. Courageous concrete

ＴＫプロジェクト, K2・PLAN 株式会社本多建築設計事務所 K2・PLAN 株式会社本多建築設計事務所 Double Garage Stone Grey
K2・PLAN 株式会社本多建築設計事務所
K2・PLAN 株式会社本多建築設計事務所

A concrete structure with ground floor parking means your vehicles will always be safe and secure from bad elements.

7. For the townhouse

Vivienda en Villagarcía, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Minimalist house
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

If you don't need much extra space for your vehicle, then a quaint garage makes the perfect statement of style.

8. Rustic

Casa Las Flores, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Modern houses
arketipo-taller de arquitectura
arketipo-taller de arquitectura

A rustic inspired double storey home can be enhanced with a sleek garage to store valuables.

9. Twinning

풍광좋은 제주 개러지 하우스, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern garage/shed Orange
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

A twin garage is the essential space solution for a two car family.

10. Wooden elements

Park Lane Residence, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Double Garage
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Decorate your already stylish garage with wooden panels and include interesting texture.

11. Stone cold

CASA GERSHENSON, Gonzalez Amaro Gonzalez Amaro Modern garage/shed
Gonzalez Amaro
Gonzalez Amaro

How about including a textured material such as stone to your garage walls?

12. Spacious

M&M House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern garage/shed
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

A garage can be spacious enough to store more than just your vehicle, so use the walls for your bicycles and keep it uncluttered.

13. For the fortress

Villa CP Campos, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Rustic style garage/shed
ISLABAU constructora
ISLABAU constructora

A fortress like home deserves an underground garage too.

14. Monochrome

Black, アースワーク建築設計事務所 アースワーク建築設計事務所 Eclectic style garage/shed
アースワーク建築設計事務所
アースワーク建築設計事務所

The monochrome decor and lovely lighting are an awesome way to upgrade an outdated design.

15. From the future

Casa MaLi, MiD Arquitectura MiD Arquitectura Modern garage/shed
MiD Arquitectura
MiD Arquitectura

The structure of this garage is no doubt futuristic. How about these 10 wall coverings that will make your facade look fantastic?

Do you have a favourite garage from this feature?

