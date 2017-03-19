How to clean your home properly

What can you achieve in 10 minutes? You've probably waited longer for an Uber!
Would you believe us if we told you that you could use 10 minutes to clean up your house and get it looking clean and fresh?
Today at homify, we are going to show you how you can tidy up the house in absolutely no time, keeping your home in pristine condition as if it was recently designed by an an interior designer. If you manage to accomplish a little bit at a time, it also means that you have less to deal with than if you leave it all for one day of the week!
What are you waiting for? Devote 10 minutes of your day today to cleaning your home and you'll see what a big difference it makes.
We will show you how!
What's better than crawling into a clean bed in the evening where the linen is crisp and fresh? Nothing!
Changing your bed linen is a very simple task and the end result will be a treat. It will take less than 10 minutes too!
If you get stressed and overwhelmed, which distracts you from being productive, why not spend 10 minutes every morning addressing those unread emails that are overflowing in your inbox? Also unsubscribe from junk emails or daily newsletters that you don't need.
This will save a lot of time in the future!
Do you have an emergency kit? It's easier to put together than you think! In fact, you probably have everything that you need already in the house!
Do you have a big shopping bag or shoulder bag? Fill the bag with some bottles and granola bars. Add a candle and some matches to it or a flashlight and you'll be prepared for a power outage. Even a wad of cash could be a good idea!
You don't need to be prepared for the Apocalypse but it's good to be a little bit prepared.
You know what will perk up any dark day? Clean windows!
Make sure that you make the most of even the tiniest sunbeam by wiping down the windows for just 10 minutes once a week.
Do you have framed pictures resting against the wall that need to be hung up? Do it now! It makes a huge difference to dusting and vacuuming and will make your home seem that much more modern and chic.
Have a look at these 6 simple tips to hang your frames with elegance.
There are some places in the house that could use some extra zing. Add an extra storage unit where books and art can be stored, adding a special and cozy touch to your interior design.
Do you have this problem? Your furniture is covered in hair from your pets, which means that every time you walk past the chair you get hair on your clothes!
Spend ten minutes cleaning the fabric of your furniture, giving them a make over with a roller or a rubber glove. It will make your home look much cleaner and more refreshing.
If the thought of mold in the shower keeps you awake at night, then make sure you regularly wash your shower curtain. This will ensure that your bathroom is pristine!
A grimy computer screen can ruin the whole look and feel of a study or living area. It also means that you'll be squinting at your spreadsheets, photos or emails!
Give your computer screen, TV screen and even phone screen a regular clean for peace of mind!
Even a cheap bunch of flowers can make your room feel refreshing and more beautiful. And we all deserve an occasional treat!
