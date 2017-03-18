Simple and beautiful balconies

Living in a high-rise city apartment? Then a balcony may be the only alternative to a garden and outdoor area you have access to, but that doesn't mean you need to feel restricted. The 14 chic balconies included in this feature are simple and attractive, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
So, whether you are considering a simple garden, gorgeous seating or even an Al fresco dining area, our team of professionals included tips and tricks to make your balcony enchanting and eye-catching, regardless of your scenery.
This balcony is covered in a wooden deck, with a variety of modern chairs adding chic style to a comfortable space.
Be creative with your vertical garden and place potted plants against the wall. A hanging chair is essential for that enchanting romantic flair too.
Wooden pallets are affordable and easy to come by, allowing you to be creative with some DIY furniture.
Decorate your balcony as you would your interior, with a colourful rug, comfortable chairs and spacious dining table and you'll always have space for entertaining and socialising.
Or opt for a light-coloured wooden floor and lovely L-shaped sofa to maximise space, while soft lighting is perfect for a romantic environment.
Take your beautiful scenery into account and add simple features to enhance that lazy Sunday afternoon feel.
A rattan recliner is great for that holiday vibe and when coupled with some tropical plants, the balcony is exotic.
Include a stone table against a brick wall and you'll never have to worry about the impact of the weather again.
Place wooden pallets on your floor and purchase some comfy cushions so your guests always have a comfortable seat.
How about using these versatile wooden pallets to create a sleek glass coffee table?
Choose a variety of potted plants and grow your favourite blooms, herbs and aromatics.
There's nothing more chic and romantic than a candle-lit evening for two.
Light colour furniture, parquet flooring and so much greenery, definitely has a charming effect on a balcony.