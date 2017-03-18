Your browser is out-of-date.

Simple and beautiful balconies

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Porthleven, LEIVARS LEIVARS Patios
Living in a high-rise city apartment? Then a balcony may be the only alternative to a garden and outdoor area you have access to, but that doesn't mean you need to feel restricted. The 14 chic balconies included in this feature are simple and attractive, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. 

So, whether you are considering a simple garden, gorgeous seating or even an Al fresco dining area, our team of professionals included tips and tricks to make your balcony enchanting and eye-catching, regardless of your scenery.

1. The one with a wooden deck

This balcony is covered in a wooden deck, with a variety of modern chairs adding chic style to a comfortable space.

2. Potted plants

Be creative with your vertical garden and place potted plants against the wall. A hanging chair is essential for that enchanting romantic flair too.

3. Pallet it

Wooden pallets are affordable and easy to come by, allowing you to be creative with some DIY furniture.

4. Another dining room

Decorate your balcony as you would your interior, with a colourful rug, comfortable chairs and spacious dining table and you'll always have space for entertaining and socialising.

5. Sofa sophistication

Or opt for a light-coloured wooden floor and lovely L-shaped sofa to maximise space, while soft lighting is perfect for a romantic environment.

6. Sensational sea views

Take your beautiful scenery into account and add simple features to enhance that lazy Sunday afternoon feel.

7. Always on holiday

A rattan recliner is great for that holiday vibe and when coupled with some tropical plants, the balcony is exotic.

8. Stoney setup

Include a stone table against a brick wall and you'll never have to worry about the impact of the weather again. 

9. More pallet furniture

Place wooden pallets on your floor and purchase some comfy cushions so your guests always have a comfortable seat.

10. Coffee table

How about using these versatile wooden pallets to create a sleek glass coffee table?

11. Outdoor garden

Choose a variety of potted plants and grow your favourite blooms, herbs and aromatics.

12. The tropics

A simple hammock will recreate a tropical island vibe.

13. Candle-lit story

There's nothing more chic and romantic than a candle-lit evening for two.

14. Shabby chic

Light colour furniture, parquet flooring and so much greenery, definitely has a charming effect on a balcony. Have a look at these Smart ideas for the garden and patio

How have you decorated your balcony?

