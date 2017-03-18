Simple and beautiful balconies

Living in a high-rise city apartment? Then a balcony may be the only alternative to a garden and outdoor area you have access to, but that doesn't mean you need to feel restricted. The 14 chic balconies included in this feature are simple and attractive, allowing you to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.

So, whether you are considering a simple garden, gorgeous seating or even an Al fresco dining area, our team of professionals included tips and tricks to make your balcony enchanting and eye-catching, regardless of your scenery.