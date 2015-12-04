A beautiful prefabricated home

In this edition of homify 360°, we touch base with an ultra modern example of the prefabricated home. Also referred to as prefab homes (although the current euphemism of choice is “modular homes”), these specialist dwellings are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections. These sections are then shipped to the client’s property, where they are assembled.

Today’s particular modular home comes to us from German firm Huf Haus, who specialises in individually designed homes for their clients. An experienced Huf Haus architect notes down your needs and wishes, adds your desired focal points into his/her design, takes the land conditions, climate and your budget into account, and a little while later, you are presented with an ultra fabulous residence inspired by post-modernism / futurist architecture.

Refining their craft since before World War 1, the Huf Haus family pride themselves on presenting traditional building techniques in a modern way. Their modular homes are setting new standards for style and sustainability, and it is one such classic example that we’re about to discover…