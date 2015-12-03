A House of Refined Living

This masterpiece home located in Rheda, Wienderbruck in Germany has all the additions of a perfectly modern home for the new age family, with advanced features and fixtures that takes every day living to the next level! A residence such as this is minimalist in colour and style with fantastic bright and airy elements, tones and materials used throughout.

The fantastic contemporary home has an almost eerie feel to it as well with the steeples of the ancient church visible just behind the property. The merger of old and new is clearly present though, with the grey roof tiles of the majestic church and the modern home almost symbiotic… a well thought out and planned idea to make this home blend in with its surroundings and make this modern home that much more accepted and even a little more mysterious and fascinating, adding in some glamour to a special property.

For a closer look at this modern home designed by Spiekermann Architects, have a look at their professional profile!