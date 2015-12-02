Cool items you can find in your parent's house

We may call them old-fashioned and out of touch with trends, but your parents could be sitting on all sorts of gems in their home.

Hollywood star Orlando Bloom once said that the best way to look stylish on a budget was to try second-hand, bargain hunting and vintage. At your parents' home you don't even need to bargain hunt, you can just fish out the items that they no longer want and transform them into something quite remarkable, adding style to your home without dropping too much money.

You'd be surprised at how far a touch of paint can go and how even the most unlikely of items—such as a ladder—can become the design focal point of your home.

So next time you're popping in for tea, get your exploration cap on and start hunting for some treasures. That's what parents are there for, after all.