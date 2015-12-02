A Cool Family Home in Suburbia

From this angle we can catch a glimpse of the ground floor, a sneak peek at the greenery which is so necessary in modern living spaces and also the upper level which is where the sleeping quarters of this classic and tasteful home is situated.

The home has a pleasant and modern appearance both in the exterior and interior aspects, which makes the living space welcoming, inviting and carefully considered in terms of design elements. The large garden adds a touch of greenery and that environmentally friendly approach to city living, which has almost been forgotten in current years.

While this home holds a secret aspect too… the basement level is almost unassuming and invisible with many people not knowing that it even builds the foundation to this modern city home. While the addition of the tree in the yard area is sure to provide a shady existence as it grows larger!