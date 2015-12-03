Brick walls with added WOW!

The exposed brick wall; a tried-and-tested visual that brings texture, character and colour to any interior space. Brick walls, in their natural state, possess a certain charm, which is why so many homeowners (and architects, designers, decorators, etc.) choose to take advantage of their presence.

The exposed brick surface is especially popular in the industrial style, modern lofts and historical buildings, but because of their texture and natural colours, bricks fit into a variety of different styles and looks, from modern to rustic. And because of their visual quality, they can be altered to make your room look warm and inviting, aged and timeless, chic and modern… whatever you desire.

But the brick wall offers so much more, if you’re willing to let your creativity flow and experiment (and put in some work, of course).

Herewith some tips to broaden your horizon the next time you hit a brick wall.