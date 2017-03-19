The Durban property with a beautiful pool

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we scope out one of our local creations: a dashingly modern structure located in Umhlanga (which means a fresh sea breeze to accompany this stunner!) stretching out at a very impressive 430m².
Designed by the experts over at Bloc Architects, situated in Durban, this family home was created for single-storey, open-plan living and entertaining. Flaunting a superb combination of materials (of which wood takes centre stage), this modern beauty has also been raised as high as possible in order to make full use of the surrounding forest views.
Sound good? Then by all means, scroll on to check it out…
You know we don’t often kick off a homify 360° discovery at the back of a house – not unless we have a very good reason to do so. Well, after seeing this immaculate setting with a spacious wooden deck, crystal-blue swimming pool, glass panes which open up the entire house onto the fresh outdoors and strong linear touches, do you really have to wonder why we couldn’t wait?
Before we continue exploring this house, we thought we’d see what it looks like from a distance. Notice how the house stands out amongst the lush surroundings, yet still blends in with nature due to the majority of the façade being coated in wood.
What a sophisticated space! With an open-plan housing the kitchen, dining area and living room, the socialising space of the house treats us to the three most popular areas seamlessly blending into one another.
Wood continues to be the main star regarding materials, yet we can’t deny the appeal of those floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors, which allow so much natural light (and fresh landscape views) to filter indoors.
Our favourite piece here? So many to choose from, but we’d have to go with those spherical pendants adding a touch of dazzle to the space.
One last look before we conclude this tour, and we chose the dining area of the open-plan layout.
Seeing as this dining space and kitchen are located only a few feet from each other, they make socialising and entertaining that much easier for the inhabitants and their family/friends. Imagine yourself preparing a decadent feast in this kitchen, with friends waiting at the table, their chattering keeping you busy while mulling over a bottle of Merlot…
A dream house to inspire daydreams, most definitely!
