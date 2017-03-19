The Durban property with a beautiful pool

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we scope out one of our local creations: a dashingly modern structure located in Umhlanga (which means a fresh sea breeze to accompany this stunner!) stretching out at a very impressive 430m².

Designed by the experts over at Bloc Architects, situated in Durban, this family home was created for single-storey, open-plan living and entertaining. Flaunting a superb combination of materials (of which wood takes centre stage), this modern beauty has also been raised as high as possible in order to make full use of the surrounding forest views.

Sound good? Then by all means, scroll on to check it out…