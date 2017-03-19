A small home with plans included

If you’ve been dreaming of a modern, elegant, spacious and visually pleasing home that could accommodate both a growing family and active lifestyle, then today might just be your lucky day. Yes, today’s homify 360° discovery shines the spotlight on a super modern creation conjured up by the professional team of HOMEKONCEPT, experts architects in Kraków.

Their project manages to tick all of the aforementioned boxes, and does so with a contemporary style that makes this house the ideal abode for the 21st century.

What’s more, they’ve included the floor plans, which means you can copy it if this particular layout is what you want your dream house to look like.

Care to take a look?