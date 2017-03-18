The Johannesburg home with a beautiful pool

Picture it: a vast golf course that’s lush green and expertly maintained; flourishing wetlands in the background; a fresh ambience that’s so strong in the air one can almost touch it. What if this was to be the setting in which your dream home is placed? Sound good? Wait until you hear what the house looks like…

Designed by Pretoria-based Anthrop Architects, today’s homify 360° discovery is situated in the fantastic Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate. Decked out in the contemporary style, this family home shows off a delicate palette of stone-clad walls, timber screens, rich earthy hues and beautiful landscape views from all sides.

Oh, did we mention the house has five garages?