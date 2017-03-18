The Johannesburg home with a beautiful pool

Picture it: a vast golf course that’s lush green and expertly maintained; flourishing wetlands in the background; a fresh ambience that’s so strong in the air one can almost touch it. What if this was to be the setting in which your dream home is placed? Sound good? Wait until you hear what the house looks like…
Designed by Pretoria-based Anthrop Architects, today’s homify 360° discovery is situated in the fantastic Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate. Decked out in the contemporary style, this family home shows off a delicate palette of stone-clad walls, timber screens, rich earthy hues and beautiful landscape views from all sides.
Oh, did we mention the house has five garages?
Just see how gorgeous the combination of stone, wood and concrete make up the house’s front façade. And let’s not forget the freshness that’s added via the lawn and garden touches.
Now for a bit of interior info: The ground- and first floor levels of the house are connected with a detailed white oak timber staircase, resulting in a prominent feature when entering the house. The main colour palette, off-shutter concrete ceilings and walls in shades of architectural greys are softened by the use of stained solid white oak cladding to the staircase treads and landing, as well as the support structure.
Due to the specific accommodation- and site limitations, a U-shape footprint was implemented for the overall layout of the house. By orientating the living- and dining room area to the north, the beautiful views towards the south (where the aforementioned wetlands are located) can be enjoyed without any structural interruptions.
With the southern patio area becoming the heart of the house, bedrooms to the east are directly connected to a naturally aged hardwood deck patio, accompanied by an L-shaped pool wrapping around the deck area.
Large concrete slab overhangs protect the living- and sleeping areas from eastern and western sun. And due to the fact that the patio is situated on the south side, the overhangs allow for the use of large fenestration areas.
Glass doors in the open-plan living- and dining area open up onto the patio and deck area, creating one large open indoor- and outdoor living space. When fully opened, the view of the stretched-out golf course and wetlands becomes the main feature – definitely an impressive view to enjoy each and every day.
With northern exposure being minimal, the living- and dining room roof slab opens upwards at a subtle angel to allow northern solar exposure, subsequently becoming one of the dominant architectural features of the home.
Narrow cross sections allow for good natural ventilation and, together with the concrete thermal mass roof slabs, lower the temperature of the interior spaces in summer months – pure proof that this house is so much more than a (very) pretty face!
For solar control and privacy concerns, multiple fixed and adjustable hardwood screens were detailed on the south-, west and northern façades.
An energy-efficient house that is clearly ready for 21st century living!
