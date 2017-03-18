A modern Johannesburg property

Today on homify 360°, we check out a local project completed by Johannesburg-based professionals Stena Architects. Nicknamed ‘House Mapanza’ by its creators, this medium-sized, three-bedroom beauty features all the right touches to be considered a dream home: a diversity of materials, eye-catching texture, fabulous finishes, spacious layouts, a dream garden which surrounds the structure, etc.

Of course this project wasn’t just a successful creation completed by accident. Being the professionals that they are, Stena Architects combined their skills, experience and knowledge of architectural designs and ethereal quality to ensure that the finished result, like all their projects, met up with the highest of customer satisfaction levels.

Let’s check it out…