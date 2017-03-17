Bedroom designs from South African homes

The bedroom for many is a solace, a comfort, a place to escape the perils of work and family life, which is why is it vital to include tranquil tones, chic and cosy bed linen, as well as fresh air and sunshine. The 13 bedrooms included in this homify feature, are no doubt attractive and contemporary in design, but also showcase South African style, our team of professionals ensured that there are ideas for any home in this article, so whether your space is modern minimalist or retro inspired, you'll find some tips and tricks to help you design your ideal sleeping quarter.
Go for a simple wooden bed with matching pedestals and a cosy blanket that will help you survive the winter in style.
A padded headboard in a neutral shade is essential for that comfortable bed, decorate with throws, pillows and blankets and your space will be attractive too.
The great thing about South African homes is that there is never a shortage of stunning sights, so why not make the landscape or panoramic view something to wake up to.
A bedroom with a garden view means fresh air will keep your interior comfortable.
Wooden panels behind your bed is a simple yet stylish alternative to the average headboard.
The opulent creams, beige and gold tones is nothing less than luxurious. Use mirrors and sultry illumination to enhance that romantic atmosphere, perfect for a winter evening.
If you are lucky to have a spacious bedroom, then you may want to consider incorporating a private living space and even a bar fridge, so you'll never have to leave!
Cape Town has some of the most magnificent views in the country, so make your bedroom decor simple and let your surroundings speak for you.
If you live at the seaside, then include some stunning blue in your decor for that marine inspired design.
A wooden bed with eclectic furniture is great for that shabby chic bedroom layout.
You cannot go wrong with a hotel inspired colour scheme. This white bedroom is elegant and inviting and with this much sunshine is absolutely comfortable too.
If vintage, antique and retro attracts you, then there's nothing more classic than a four poster bed, but add some eclectic and industrial features with dramatic lighting and colourful seating.
A window seat doubles as extra storage for bed linens and pillows, while also being the perfect spot to catch up on your reading. If you liked these ideas, then have a look at these 15 beautiful headboards that are easy to copy