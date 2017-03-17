Your browser is out-of-date.

Bedroom designs from South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
The bedroom for many is a solace, a comfort, a place to escape the perils of work and family life, which is why is it vital to include tranquil tones, chic and cosy bed linen, as well as fresh air and sunshine. The 13 bedrooms included in this homify feature, are no doubt attractive and contemporary in design, but also showcase South African style, our team of professionals ensured that there are ideas for any home in this article, so whether your space is modern minimalist or retro inspired, you'll find some tips and tricks to help you design your ideal sleeping quarter.

1. Minimalist

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style bedroom
House Oranjezicht

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

Go for a simple wooden bed with matching pedestals and a cosy blanket that will help you survive the winter in style.

2. Neutral chic

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern style bedroom
Project #

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

A padded headboard in a neutral shade is essential for that comfortable bed, decorate with throws, pillows and blankets and your space will be attractive too.

3. A view

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
Residence Naidoo

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

The great thing about South African homes is that there is never a shortage of stunning sights, so why not make the landscape or panoramic view something to wake up to.

4. Fresh air

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

A bedroom with a garden view means fresh air will keep your interior comfortable.

5. Wood panels

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
Main Bedroom

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

Wooden panels behind your bed is a simple yet stylish alternative to the average headboard.

6. Luxury

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Classic style bedroom
Guest Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

The opulent creams, beige and gold tones is nothing less than luxurious. Use mirrors and sultry illumination to enhance that romantic atmosphere, perfect for a winter evening.

7. The full suite

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
Covet Design

Apartment Robertson—Pembroke

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

If you are lucky to have a spacious bedroom, then you may want to consider incorporating a private living space and even a bar fridge, so you'll never have to leave!

8. Another view

Exner Penthouse, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern style bedroom
Exner Penthouse

Exner Penthouse

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Cape Town has some of the most magnificent views in the country, so make your bedroom decor simple and let your surroundings speak for you.

9. Something blue

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Guest bedroom
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

If you live at the seaside, then include some stunning blue in your decor for that marine inspired design.

10. Shabby chic

Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style bedroom bedroom
Walkersons House

Walkersons House

Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects
Urban Habitat Architects

A wooden bed with eclectic furniture is great for that shabby chic bedroom layout.

11. Just so lovely

Guest Bedroom Tru Interiors Modern style bedroom
Guest Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

You cannot go wrong with a hotel inspired colour scheme. This white bedroom is elegant and inviting and with this much sunshine is absolutely comfortable too.

12. Poster bed

The Black House, Etienne Hanekom Interiors Etienne Hanekom Interiors Eclectic style bedroom Black
The Black House

The Black House

Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors
Etienne Hanekom Interiors

If vintage, antique and retro attracts you, then there's nothing more classic than a four poster bed, but add some eclectic and industrial features with dramatic lighting and colourful seating.

13. The window seat

Bedroom two Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Beige Bedroom,Shutters,Guesthouse
Bedroom two

Bedroom two

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A window seat doubles as extra storage for bed linens and pillows, while also being the perfect spot to catch up on your reading. If you liked these ideas, then have a look at these 15 beautiful headboards that are easy to copy

11 pictures of beautiful little kitchens
What do you think about South African style?

