11 pictures of beautiful little kitchens

So you have a small kitchen or an open plan living space and aren't sure where to begin with that much anticipated upgrade. Well, the interior designers at homify hope to inspire you with 11 creative and elegant kitchens that are sure to make a statement in your home. Storage, layout, lighting and colours are some of the important decor elements to bear in mind before planning any renovation and this feature has included all those essentials. Let's be inspired!
The kitchen pictured here may small in stature and simple in colour, but the creative splashback brings an interesting element to the decor.
A blue kitchen may not be the first choice for everyone, but this pretty option has an attractive country charm that is just perfect.
There's something about a yellow colour scheme that exudes happiness and cheerful elegance.
An all-white kitchen is sophisticated and trendy making it an awesome choice for those who adore minimalist living.
Wooden cabinets in a neutral shade along with light blue accents is contemporary and elegant.
The layout of this petite all-white kitchen is brilliant, with space designated for all appliances from the stove, to the fridge and even the washing machine.
Sleek white and wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a blue splashback makes a cool combination in a small open plan kitchen.
If you live in a small apartment, then a simple unit such as this may be ideal to solve your storage issues.
These 1970's inspired cabinets along with stainless steel stove is the perfect combination of modern and retro styling.
A U-shaped kitchen layout maximises storage in a small space.
A small kitchen doesn't mean you should forget about utilising every nook and cranny, this fantastic storage unit takes advantage of every possible corner, creating space for all your cutlery, crockery and even wine bottles.