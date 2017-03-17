Your browser is out-of-date.

11 pictures of beautiful little kitchens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Kitchen
So you have a small kitchen or an open plan living space and aren't sure where to begin with that much anticipated upgrade. Well, the interior designers at homify hope to inspire you with 11 creative and elegant kitchens that are sure to make a statement in your home. Storage, layout, lighting and colours are some of the important decor elements to bear in mind before planning any renovation and this feature has included all those essentials. Let's be inspired!

1. Interesting element

Włoska robota, Perfect Space Perfect Space Modern kitchen
Perfect Space

Perfect Space
Perfect Space
Perfect Space

The kitchen pictured here may small in stature and simple in colour, but the creative splashback brings an interesting element to the decor.

2. Country charm

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Kitchen reclaimed timber,grey,eclectic,brass,wooden counter,kitchen cabinet,kitchen
homify

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

homify
homify
homify

A blue kitchen may not be the first choice for everyone, but this pretty option has an attractive country charm that is just perfect.

3. Happy ambiance

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

There's something about a yellow colour scheme that exudes happiness and cheerful elegance.

4. Wonder of white

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Kitchen
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

An all-white kitchen is sophisticated and trendy making it an awesome choice for those who adore minimalist living.

5. Neutrality

CLARENCE STREET, Covet Design Covet Design Kitchen
Covet Design

CLARENCE STREET

Covet Design
Covet Design
Covet Design

Wooden cabinets in a neutral shade along with light blue accents is contemporary and elegant.

6. Cute and quaint

Scandi + Modern Mix: House Lester homify Kitchen white,modern,scandi
homify

Scandi + Modern Mix: House Lester

homify
homify
homify

The layout of this petite all-white kitchen is brilliant, with space designated for all appliances from the stove, to the fridge and even the washing machine.

7. Combination

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern kitchen
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Sleek white and wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a blue splashback makes a cool combination in a small open plan kitchen.

8. One unit

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions, DG Construction DG Construction Kitchen
DG Construction

House Alterations, Internal Refurbishment and Extentions

DG Construction
DG Construction
DG Construction

If you live in a small apartment, then a simple unit such as this may be ideal to solve your storage issues.

9. Retro

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

These 1970's inspired cabinets along with stainless steel stove is the perfect combination of modern and retro styling.

10. U-shaped

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

A U-shaped kitchen layout maximises storage in a small space.

11. In every corner

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small kitchen doesn't mean you should forget about utilising every nook and cranny, this fantastic storage unit takes advantage of every possible corner, creating space for all your cutlery, crockery and even wine bottles. Need more helpful hints? Have a look at these 28 photos fantastic open plan kitchen and dining rooms

Which of these 11 kitchens inspire you most?

