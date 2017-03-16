13 small living rooms with good TV placement ideas

A small living room doesn't need to be untidy and unkempt, especially if it doubles up as a TV room too. Place your TV perfectly with the help of the professionals at homify and ensure that your home is comfortable even if open plan living is your layout. The 13 ideas included in this feature are simple yet striking, taking into consideration storage, furniture and wall decor to keep your interior sleek, sophisticated and attractive. Let's take a look!
Neutral shades of grey and white decorate this living room and a cute yellow sofa makes a stylish statement too.
Wooden panels behind your TV and a navy decor is simple, sophisticated and elegant.
If eclectic and quirky speaks to you, then a dark blue focal wall with patterned sofas and a contrasting rug could be just the reflection of your personality to consider.
There's nothing quite like natural light and an all-white decor to keep your interior tasteful and trendy for years to come.
White shelves for everything from your books to favourite movie collection will no doubt maintain order in your living room.
If clutter gets to you, then store all your items safely in a minimalist style TV cabinet.
You don't need to spend an insane amount of money to place your TV in the right spot, go for an affordable wooden bench and be creative with your shabby chic apartment.
Take advantage of seating space with an L-shaped sofa.
Neutral shades of cream and beige as well as a glimpse of the city is definitely contemporary and charming.
Wooden flooring and furniture will ensure that the features of your home have a Scandinavian flair.
Neutral shades can be dark too, with charcoal, olive, grey and stone decorating this living room in masculine style.
A small coffee table and lovely white elements as well as wooden flooring showcases an unbelievable Asian decor in this home.
A layout such as this will be brilliant in a penthouse or loft living space.