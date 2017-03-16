Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 small living rooms with good TV placement ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Simbithi Eco Estate, Margaret Berichon Design Margaret Berichon Design Modern living room Solid Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

A small living room doesn't need to be untidy and unkempt, especially if it doubles up as a TV room too. Place your TV perfectly with the help of the professionals at homify and ensure that your home is comfortable even if open plan living is your layout. The 13 ideas included in this feature are simple yet striking, taking into consideration storage, furniture and wall decor to keep your interior sleek, sophisticated and attractive. Let's take a look!

1. Cute sofa

Ristrutturazione appartamento Bologna, Stazione Centrale, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Neutral shades of grey and white decorate this living room and a cute yellow sofa makes a stylish statement too.

2. Wooden panels

MAIN LOUNGE Margaret Berichon Design Modern living room Solid Wood Grey lounge chair,rug,sofa
Margaret Berichon Design

MAIN LOUNGE

Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design
Margaret Berichon Design

Wooden panels behind your TV and a navy decor is simple, sophisticated and elegant.

3. Focal wall

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

If eclectic and quirky speaks to you, then a dark blue focal wall with patterned sofas and a contrasting rug could be just the reflection of your personality to consider.

4. Natural light

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

There's nothing quite like natural light and an all-white decor to keep your interior tasteful and trendy for years to come.

5. Shelve it

zero6studio San Giovanni, Paolo Fusco Photo Paolo Fusco Photo Living room
Paolo Fusco Photo

Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo
Paolo Fusco Photo

White shelves for everything from your books to favourite movie collection will no doubt maintain order in your living room.

6. For the minimalist

Ristrutturazione appartamento Napoli centro storico, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern living room
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

If clutter gets to you, then store all your items safely in a minimalist style TV cabinet.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Benched

Ristrutturazione appartamento | Roma - Porta Maggiore, 02A Studio 02A Studio Living room White
02A Studio

02A Studio
02A Studio
02A Studio

You don't need to spend an insane amount of money to place your TV in the right spot, go for an affordable wooden bench and be creative with your shabby chic apartment. 

8. L-shaped sofa

Midsummer House, Hinton Cook Architects Hinton Cook Architects Modern living room
Hinton Cook Architects

Midsummer House

Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects
Hinton Cook Architects

Take advantage of seating space with an L-shaped sofa.

9. Neutral chic

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Neutral shades of cream and beige as well as a glimpse of the city is definitely contemporary and charming.

10. Wooden wonder

Ristrutturazione Appartamento, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern living room
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo
Elia Falaschi Fotografo

Wooden flooring and furniture will ensure that the features of your home have a Scandinavian flair.

11. Darker hue

APPARTAMENTO A PALERMO - 2013, Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione Modern living room
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione

Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa &amp; Angelo M. Castiglione
Giuseppe Rappa & Angelo M. Castiglione

Neutral shades can be dark too, with charcoal, olive, grey and stone decorating this living room in masculine style.

12. Asian home

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern living room
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

A small coffee table and lovely white elements as well as wooden flooring showcases an unbelievable Asian decor in this home.

13. Lofty view

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Living roomAccessories & decoration
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

A layout such as this will be brilliant in a penthouse or loft living space. How about these 42 photos of modern living rooms that are easy to recreate?

A country style house
Which of these 13 ideas best suits your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks