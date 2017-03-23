A beautiful Cape town property

Today, we re going to explore a gorgeous home renovation with renderings and plans, designed by architects Gallagher Lourens Architects.

This home is a conversion of a typical 1970s suburban home, which had been originally built on a sloping site. The new and modern design features two courtyards, allowing for a wonderful flow between indoor and outdoor living.

The architects have also tried to exploit the gorgeous views, while ensuring that the home is protected from strong winds.

The central living area links to the two courtyards, with the windows allowing for an abundance of natural light to flow in at all times.

While the construction is still yet to occur, these images and plans give us a wonderful idea of what the final product will look like.

Shall we explore it?