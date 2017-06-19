Home improvement: 17 affordable pools for the patio

Even if your outdoor space is a patio, or smaller, there is actually usually plenty of space to fit an appealing pool in.

If you have an outdoor braai area, even better! Your backyard or patio can become a whole new living space, with the swimming pool as the focal point. With everyone enjoying themselves outside, it also means less mess inside.

Most people think that swimming pools are really expensive, but this doesn't have to be the case. In fact, if you look at what to know before building a swimming pool, you'll see that there are ways to cut the budget.

This is why we are delighted today to bring you 17 affordable pools for your backyard/patio today, designed by some of the top swimming pool professionals from around the world. These range between modern designs and simple features, but each one is just as charming as the next.

Let's take a look!