Home improvement: 10 DIY ideas for improving your garden

Gardening is one of the many pleasures and hobbies of nature-lovers worldwide – and with good reason, seeing as it combines getting outside with enjoying fresh air and with doing some exercise, not to mention the fact that you’re constantly learning and concentrating whilst doing it.

So, to celebrate this wonderful hobby (which flourishes in our fantastic South African climate), we take a look at 5 striking inspirations for your own garden(s) back home. And who better to teach us a few things than professional Pretoria-based landscape designers Liquid Landscapes?