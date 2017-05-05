Home improvement: 10 DIY ideas for improving your garden

Gardening is one of the many pleasures and hobbies of nature-lovers worldwide – and with good reason, seeing as it combines getting outside with enjoying fresh air and with doing some exercise, not to mention the fact that you’re constantly learning and concentrating whilst doing it.
So, to celebrate this wonderful hobby (which flourishes in our fantastic South African climate), we take a look at 5 striking inspirations for your own garden(s) back home. And who better to teach us a few things than professional Pretoria-based landscape designers Liquid Landscapes?
What better way to wow your guests even before they reach your front entrance? This house flaunts a stunning combination of plants and shrubs that add so much life, colour and vivacity while contrasting with the surrounding wood and stone.
Whether big or small, and regardless of its style, a patio is always an opportunity to take advantage and turn it into a social space for family and friends.
And as you can see, this particular one is nestled beautifully in a perfectly maintained lawn and garden, offering a fireplace/braai space, as well as adequate seating room for the whole squad.
Of course a garden is infinitely more than a few straight lines dividing flowers from paths and water features. We can see in this photo a stone walkway and garden made up of beautiful curves, which contrast quite strikingly with the linear designs of the house in the background.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
No need to let your back yard overgrown with weeds and goodness knows what else… Take some inspiration from this backyard beauty, which showcases a scene of lush grass, a stone-floor pond, and a porch complete with some comfy seating options.
Notice how the pond’s stone-clad floor balances with the stone walls of the façade and fence, neatly adding some rustic touches to this outdoor paradise.
Fortunate enough to have a swimming pool at your house? By all means, let your landscaping splendour spill on over to it!
This gorgeous creation, complete with waterfall-like downpour and three giant pots with bubbling fountains, is all that was needed to zhoosh up this pool area. And who could overlook the lush touches in the form of plants and shrubs?
Happy gardening!
Want more outdoor inspiration? You got it – check out these 14 amazing South African gardens and patios.