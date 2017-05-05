Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Home improvement: 10 DIY ideas for improving your garden

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Loading admin actions …

Gardening is one of the many pleasures and hobbies of nature-lovers worldwide – and with good reason, seeing as it combines getting outside with enjoying fresh air and with doing some exercise, not to mention the fact that you’re constantly learning and concentrating whilst doing it.

So, to celebrate this wonderful hobby (which flourishes in our fantastic South African climate), we take a look at 5 striking inspirations for your own garden(s) back home. And who better to teach us a few things than professional Pretoria-based landscape designers Liquid Landscapes?

A front entrance to wow all others

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

What better way to wow your guests even before they reach your front entrance? This house flaunts a stunning combination of plants and shrubs that add so much life, colour and vivacity while contrasting with the surrounding wood and stone.

A pretty patio

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Modern Garden
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Whether big or small, and regardless of its style, a patio is always an opportunity to take advantage and turn it into a social space for family and friends. 

And as you can see, this particular one is nestled beautifully in a perfectly maintained lawn and garden, offering a fireplace/braai space, as well as adequate seating room for the whole squad.

Some curvy appeal

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Of course a garden is infinitely more than a few straight lines dividing flowers from paths and water features. We can see in this photo a stone walkway and garden made up of beautiful curves, which contrast quite strikingly with the linear designs of the house in the background. 

Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

A stone paradise

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Front yard
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

No need to let your back yard overgrown with weeds and goodness knows what else… Take some inspiration from this backyard beauty, which showcases a scene of lush grass, a stone-floor pond, and a porch complete with some comfy seating options. 

Notice how the pond’s stone-clad floor balances with the stone walls of the façade and fence, neatly adding some rustic touches to this outdoor paradise.

Don’t forget the pool

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Pool
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

Fortunate enough to have a swimming pool at your house? By all means, let your landscaping splendour spill on over to it! 

This gorgeous creation, complete with waterfall-like downpour and three giant pots with bubbling fountains, is all that was needed to zhoosh up this pool area. And who could overlook the lush touches in the form of plants and shrubs? 

Happy gardening! 

Want more outdoor inspiration? You got it – check out these 14 amazing South African gardens and patios.

Woodworking/DIY: 19 easy wooden decks for your garden or patio
Feeling inspired? Which of these gardening ideas will you be copying?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks