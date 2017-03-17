​The small but stylish family home

Part of the fun and excitement of viewing different houses here on homify is seeing whether they can inspire us to imagine ourselves living in them. Yes, whether it’s a rustic little flat in Italy, a two-storey family home in Canada or a gorgeous beach-side mansion in Cape Town, we have something for everyone here on homify 360°.

Which brings us to today’s discovery, which might very well be your dream home come true. This is a modern family dwelling built in a relaxed Japanese suburb. The house, designed by Tokyo-based Tamai Atelier, exudes an atmosphere of calmness and enjoys a spacious garden.

Let's take a closer look…