A country style house

For today’s homify 360° discovery, we travel northwards of Calgary, which is located in the Canadian province of Alberta. Here is where a small 2-hectare plot of land showcases a comfortably and stylish family home that focuses on basics and using its design to make it fit for a family.

To inspire our country-style lovers, this home has a touch of country and craftsman design elements. The creative professionals over at Drafting Your Design helped create interiors perfect for a busy family who loves to entertain.

Sounds like your cup of tea? Scroll on to find out…