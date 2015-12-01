Low ceilings: problem solved

Low ceilings can be a real problem in a home. No matter what the floor space is like, if the ceiling lacks height then the room will invariably feel cramped, especially is the room is not designed and decorated properly. However, with some careful décor planning, such as paying attention to the colour, style and lighting, it's possible to make the space feel less claustrophobic.
In fact, it's also possible to make your low ceiling a creative feature in your home and make rooms feel extra cosy and inviting. Hence, the homify team have compiled some cool tips and tricks to show you how!
Deciding on the correct lighting fixtures for any room is a mammoth task, but a room with a low ceiling takes a bit more planning when deciding on what lights, ambience and atmosphere to add to this unique yet diminutive living space… but with the homify team on your side that shouldn't be a problem!
A low ceiling is emphasised when lighting fixtures are hanging in odd spots around the home, but that doesn't mean that an indoor space shouldn't be well illuminated. Instead the brightness of the confined space should be celebrated through the use of recessed lighting.
This lighting fixture is perfect for the home of the low ceiling variety as it provides more than enough illumination in the space without the ceiling seeming cluttered or having taller guests walk into those hanging lights. It's a clean and bright almost spotlight approach to decoration.
A home that makes use of vertical design elements such as this creates an illusion that the room is actually larger length-wise than it actually is. The perfectly placed vertical lines drawn by the wallpaper makes this dressing room space seem elongated, while the addition of mirrors and clean, uncluttered décor create a charming yet functional room with adequate lighting, seating and storage.
Another trick in emphasising the vertical design elements of a room is to add horizontal elements that detract from the length of the living space and instead cause the guest to admire the width of the room… how ingenious!
So while the lines are literally drawn on the walls, we don't even notice the actual size of the room, which is now seemingly a lot longer than before?
When deciding on how to create a private and intimate home space, there is certainly nothing like adding in floor sweeping curtains in perfectly complementary colours to the living space, that makes the perfect comfortable and stunning touch to complete the décor and design element of a home. A home without curtains up against the windows seems almost stark and bare.
Including this luxury element to the windows within a home is easily changed, makes a room look instantly different and with the variety of choices available in colours, types and styles there are enough decorative options for any home space, big or small.
And the stunning look and feel of floor sweeping curtains in a home, makes the window space instantly fuller, while at the same time creating an illusion of a larger length wall. Curtains could be that missing element to your home… just think about it!
Another interesting trick that could be used to create the illusion of a larger length wall is the addition of horizontal furniture up against the wall, these elements almost create a width attracting approach to a living space as seen in the image.
The idea is almost doubled here with the stunning grey sideboard creating a modern and minimalist edge to the room as well as the horizontal window located just above it which also creates that widening effect on the entire space. Making this plain and simple wall almost come alive with new colour and style!
The same effect can be made through the use of other horizontal such as large and comfortable sofas, dining room tables and counters. If you like this simple sideboard by the excellent team at My Italian Living, have a look at more of their designs to inspire your own creative juices in adding illusion to your home.
There is certainly a trick to hanging pictures against a wall, especially if the room is itself quite petite. It is essential to consider the placement of your artwork or pictures at a vantage point that will not make the room look even smaller, but instead add a splash of colour to the walls of room. Distracting the visitor from the size of the room and instead making the room seem larger than it actually is.
So the main idea is to place your picture perfect frames either just above your furniture such as the couch against the wall, or instead take it a few notches higher and place the pictures as high as they can possibly be placed against the wall.
The main tip is not to place the pictures squarely in the middle of the wall, this will create an appearance that the room is almost cut in half in a central spot, which is not appealing especially when low ceilings are your problem!
Choosing a wall colour when you have a low ceiling may not be an easy choice for some, but the idea is for the room to look more open, appear longer in length and even more special than just choosing any wall colour. The main tip for walls in creating a seemingly larger space is for the walls to be a lighter and brighter colour. The perfect default for any home is the addition of all-white wall décor in a home to create the perfect enlarging room décor aspect.
It may be a good idea to have one focal wall in a different colour too if you are a bit more adventurous in colours and prefer something brighter, bolder and more exotic to create an attractive home living space. A home with a low ceiling may have its limitations, but working within those limitations can create a comfortable and stylish living space of elegance and eclectic taste.