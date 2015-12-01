Low ceilings: problem solved

Deciding on the correct lighting fixtures for any room is a mammoth task, but a room with a low ceiling takes a bit more planning when deciding on what lights, ambience and atmosphere to add to this unique yet diminutive living space… but with the homify team on your side that shouldn't be a problem!

A low ceiling is emphasised when lighting fixtures are hanging in odd spots around the home, but that doesn't mean that an indoor space shouldn't be well illuminated. Instead the brightness of the confined space should be celebrated through the use of recessed lighting.

This lighting fixture is perfect for the home of the low ceiling variety as it provides more than enough illumination in the space without the ceiling seeming cluttered or having taller guests walk into those hanging lights. It's a clean and bright almost spotlight approach to decoration.