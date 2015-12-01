Adventuring Into the Home of the Sun

Casa Sol, which directly translated means
Sun House, is designed by Portuguese architects Atelier Data.
This beautiful home is called Casa Sol because of how light and bright it is, enhanced by the use of white throughout the exterior and interior. Hans Christian Andersen, writer for classics like The Ugly Duckling and The Little Mermaid, once said,
Just living is not enough… one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.
The architecture of this house takes this concept to new heights, incorporating openness and natural light into the design wherever possible. The elements and the features of this house all come together to produce a space of clean lines, sleek rooms and a modern and minimalist look and feel.
This is a house that would suit just about any family too. Follow us as we explore this Home of the Sun from tip to toe.
Casa Sol is not ostentatious or over-the-top, but still exudes a bit of glamour with a modern, contemporary look and feel.
The living areas spill out onto a swimming pool and terrace, opening up the whole of the interior onto the exterior. The house is designed in an L-shape, creating a secluded, cosy nook for this outside living space.
The exterior walls are white, offset by a simple terracotta roof. Lush green grass surrounds the home, perfect for the kids to run, jump and play. Casa Sol is designed as a family home and would be perfect for the South African climate. It's a fantastic space for evening braai's while the kids play in the swimming pool.
The property that Casa Sol is built on is also incredibly vast, allowing the architects an abundance of space to work with. They have used it wisely, creating a large enough house for the family without getting carried away. Essentially, they have stuck to what is needed while still pulling off a modern and innovative structure.
Moving around the house to the side of the L-shape, the architects have included some very detailed and interesting features to the exterior wall.
The solid brick wall is broken up by slats of brick, which reveal gaps between them. These slats of brick wall are featured at intervals around the house. They serve to add detail and a bit of texture to a very solid, large white structure. They also add volume to the house, softening the strong lines of the brick.
This feature also opens up the interior, revealing what is behind this thick, heavy wall. This keeps it looking like a residential home rather than a warehouse or a school. A small garden is revealed through the slats in this picture, where the slats also allows sunshine to filter through.
This clever architectural tool also keeps the house safe, while connecting the interior to the exterior more deeply.
Moving into the interior of the home, it's clear to see that white is a common colour throughout. Sleek white bathroom cabinets match the white walls and cupboards. These are offset by light wooden flooring and a large mirror, which gives the impression of a larger bathroom space.
This bathroom space shows how the architects have gone for a more minimalist look and feel, staying away from bright colours and complicated designs. Just a few accessories are displayed in the bathroom, making it personal without cluttering the area.
What is most noticeable about the bathroom, however, is the transition into the exterior. Large windows open the whole bathroom up onto a courtyard garden, allowing sunshine and air to flood the space. There are gorgeous trees and plants in the courtyard garden, adding a touch of greenery to what is already a very natural and soft interior.
The hallway of this gorgeous home maintains the beautiful stark white walls and minimalist style. However, the designers have included some trendy furniture pieces as well as some colourful art.
A wooden cabinet is positioned in the hallway, adding an earthy look and feel to area. African-looking wooden sculptures are positioned on top of the cabinet, along with an artistic bowl. A large painting hangs above it, adding some light colours to the space.
The hallway is also lined with large, white cupboards that provide an abundance of storage space. In a modern, minimalist house, storage is key. It allows all sorts of items such as linen, books and clothes to be stored, without adding any sort of clutter to the home.
This is the epitome of a modern kitchen with sleek finishes, clean white walls, floors and cupboards and first-class appliances. Even the oven and stove are white, working beautifully with the crisp and clean look and feel.
The designers have brought some gentle colour and texture into the kitchen via kitchen utensils and a salt and pepper shaker. This is a great tip for a kitchen that you want to keep bare and minimalist. By colour-coordinating your utensils, they can add a gorgeous, functional splash of style and colour to a simple kitchen. Here the designers have chosen wood, grouping a wooden spatula, spoon and other utensils into a wooden holder. A wooden pepper grinder is also utilised.
While not open plan, the kitchen leads out to the dining room, positioned for proximity and for socialising. This way the chef can talk to guests while whipping up a meal. If you're in the market for the house, keep an eye out for an open-plan kitchen as it's a wonderful way to entertain and keep an eye on the family while you're cooking.
The dining area, like the rest of the house, is also simple and minimalist.
Clean white walls are enhanced by the natural light that streams into the room through large glass doors on the left. This isn't the House of Sun for no reason. This use of natural light is healthy, keeping the room warm and bright without the use of artificial lighting during the day. This means much lower costs on electricity as well as a home that is sustainable and eco-friendly.
For the evenings, the living room is lit up by a stylish and trendy lamp that hangs from the ceiling. This bulbous lampshade is a must for any modern living space and could work in a living room or even a kitchen.
The furniture used for the dining room table is similar to the furniture used in the rest of the house—simple wood. The dining room table is complemented by minimalist grey chairs. This is the type of dining room that can be dressed up for an occasion or works for an evening of spaghetti with the kids.
The patio at Casa Sol opens up out of the kitchen and the dining room, allowing them both to become areas filtered with natural light as well as areas that are accessible from the exterior. The architects have designed a patio that works with both the interior and the exterior of the house.
Simple and stylish is still key here, where a white, trendy rug and a patio chair are the only furniture that litter this area.
The awning is also white but adds a beach look and feel to the outside area, utilising strands of wood. This more casual tone is perfect for the exterior of the home, promoting relaxation and a laid back environment.
Casa Sol is a home that could be superimposed into any South African suburb and is perfect for any type of family. It's simple beauty, warm and earthy tones and relaxed ambiance makes it ideal.