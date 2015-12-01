Adventuring Into the Home of the Sun

Casa Sol, which directly translated means Sun House , is designed by Portuguese architects Atelier Data.

This beautiful home is called Casa Sol because of how light and bright it is, enhanced by the use of white throughout the exterior and interior. Hans Christian Andersen, writer for classics like The Ugly Duckling and The Little Mermaid, once said, Just living is not enough… one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.

The architecture of this house takes this concept to new heights, incorporating openness and natural light into the design wherever possible. The elements and the features of this house all come together to produce a space of clean lines, sleek rooms and a modern and minimalist look and feel.

This is a house that would suit just about any family too. Follow us as we explore this Home of the Sun from tip to toe.