A guide to furnishing a small apartment

A small apartment has many benefits, such as lower rent, a cosy atmosphere and often close proximity to the most happening city areas. Sometimes the size of your apartment is not so much a choice but a necessity due to a limited budget, starting out on your own for the first time, or the constraints of what's available in your area.
One of the biggest myths when it comes to furnishing small apartments is that the focus should be completely on functionality, but this can be dangerous. You wouldn't your living space to have more style, and creating comfortable environments that you enjoy being in can be just as practical as task-related areas.
The key is really to find the sweet spot where there is a balance between functionality for everyday activities and a interior design style which reflects your personal taste. This will ensure that you and your tiny apartment will get along great for years to come. Let's take a look at a few essential small apartment furnishing tips:
When you have limited living space at your disposal, you will probably long for a space to which you can retreat, rest and re-cooperate—a space that is solely yours. What better room than the bedroom for this purpose? Creating a peaceful and calming ambience in your bedroom will make it easier for you to specify the function and purposes of the other rooms, since you already have relaxation covered.
Keep to light colours, as it will make the room feel more expansive. Light blue is an excellent choice for the bedroom, since blue is a cool colour associated with tranquillity. Try and keep the colour palette simple though, too many colours will be confusing and much too hyper to be restful.
You'll quickly learn with a small apartment that you need to look for innovative ways a places to install storage areas. Storage is something that a small apartment has a great lack of, and you will have to think outside the single cupboard if you are going to find a docking station for all of your items and objects.
Your challenge with storage is to really thing long and hard about how you use space in your apartment. We get so used to falling into routines and designating certain spaces for certain things. But is this really the most effective solution to your storage needs? You have to consider where there is dead space in your home and what you can do to turn it into storage space.
A very effective method is to create storage space in a hallway. Hallways will always be there, but there is no reason for it to stand empty like a school corridor. Putting up hooks for coats, adding narrow drawers, and installing wooden boxes that double as storage space and seating, are all great options.
For more ideas on small-living storage, check out: Really Clever Storage Solutions For Small Homes.
As small apartments are traditionally destined to be functional, entertainment areas can be especially constrictive. This merely means that you have to go out of your way to make the space feel intimate and comfortable—make it a favoured room despite its limited dimensions.
Many small apartments will have open-plan living areas. It is important to delineate the living room from other spaces, otherwise the entirety of the area might be visually overwhelming or look messy.
To make your living room cosy and intimate, the best way is to personalise it according to your individual tastes. Not only will the aesthetic be naturally pleasing to yourself, but you are sure to have all the things you like and no fringe objects. This is a great way to de-clutter and streamline—essentials for living in small spaces!
The kitchen is probably the one place where you would not want to compromise on functionality and would want to stick to prioritising it. Fortunately for us, though, functional and beautiful are no longer mutually exclusive. Kitchen planners are mindful of creating super practical items that will contribute to your home's aesthetic as well.
What you can try and do in the kitchen, is to add curves to the furniture and decor. This will help the space look less monotone and move away from that boxy look that has become all too pervasive in modern—and especially compact—kitchens.
In your petite apartment, closet space would certainly not have been a priority of the architect, but it might still be very important to you! Well, there is no need to fear, we will find a space for every last wedge and coat!
Although you can optimise existing closet space by adding shelves in the head space which would have otherwise remained unused, and adding coat hooks on the inside of closet doors, there is an even better option. Why not open the closet up altogether? This will immediately make the area feel spacious and allow easier access to all your items. Exposed shelving looks much neater and you can get more done with less space. Don't forget to work around corners—that's where you make up the most free space.
So, the bathroom is also an area where you will have some fixed items which are non-negotiable. This does not, however, mean that you have to forego all hopes of an aesthetically pleasing sanitation area. The important thing here is to remember that less is not only more, but minimal is beautiful.
Focus your creative energy in the bathroom on picking out a few simple elements sure to beautify the space. A coloured or textured tile insert, for example, can make a big difference. Also consider your materials—wooden cabinets and woven drawers add an elegant touch.
Let's face it, it's not difficult to run out of rooms for entertainment in a small apartment. So, why not make more? It isn't necessary to tear into the flat next door for an extension, you can simply give new live to your balcony for a new function.
Regardless of how you want to use your new-found entertainment space, the first step will be to create a sense of privacy on it. This will allow you to populate the area as if it were another room in the home. You can do this by adding plants for absorbing sound and limiting the view from the outside in. Also thing of adding a barrier, such as a DIY one made out of wooden pallets.