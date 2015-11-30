A guide to furnishing a small apartment

A small apartment has many benefits, such as lower rent, a cosy atmosphere and often close proximity to the most happening city areas. Sometimes the size of your apartment is not so much a choice but a necessity due to a limited budget, starting out on your own for the first time, or the constraints of what's available in your area.

One of the biggest myths when it comes to furnishing small apartments is that the focus should be completely on functionality, but this can be dangerous. You wouldn't your living space to have more style, and creating comfortable environments that you enjoy being in can be just as practical as task-related areas.

The key is really to find the sweet spot where there is a balance between functionality for everyday activities and a interior design style which reflects your personal taste. This will ensure that you and your tiny apartment will get along great for years to come. Let's take a look at a few essential small apartment furnishing tips: