11 pools for small yards

So you've always wanted a swimming pool, but you're afraid that it may not be a great idea in your small backyard. This edition of homify is here to prove otherwise, by showcasing 11 awesome yet petite pools that will fit perfectly into that outdoor space, regardless of the size.

Our team of professionals put together this feature that includes simple pools, lovely lawn surroundings and even a classic wooden deck to add splendour to any garden. Interested? Well, continue reading for tips and tricks to suit your space.