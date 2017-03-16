Your browser is out-of-date.

11 pools for small yards

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
So you've always wanted a swimming pool, but you're afraid that it may not be a great idea in your small backyard. This edition of homify is here to prove otherwise, by showcasing 11 awesome yet petite pools that will fit perfectly into that outdoor space, regardless of the size. 

Our team of professionals put together this feature that includes simple pools, lovely lawn surroundings and even a classic wooden deck to add splendour to any garden. Interested? Well, continue reading for tips and tricks to suit your space.

1. All in one

After picture of new lawn and paving near the pool. Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Minimalist style garden White Pavers,new lawn and new garden beds created
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer

A pretty pool with a lovely lawn and deck area may just be the perfect way to celebrate summer in the comfort of your own home. Keep your grass intact with a stone pathway and add some beautiful blooms in vibrant shades.

2. Night time

Casa ED, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Pool
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Who says you can only swim during the day? Enhance brilliance with illumination and make sure your space is usable throughout the day.

3. Circular

homify Pool
homify

Opt for a perfectly circular pool with a stone decorative edge and enhance that rural element in your garden.

4. Keep it simple

homify Pool
homify

A gorgeous blue pool can make a striking addition to any outdoor and this one is no doubt simple.

5. The marble touch

Pool aus edlem Quarzit, SCHUBERT STONE GmbH SCHUBERT STONE GmbH Pool
SCHUBERT STONE GmbH

Marble flooring is a luxurious and durable way to decorate your garden and pool zone.

6. Stone wall decor

Reciclaje de un jardín con pileta descuidado, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Pool
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Just because your garden is secured by a perimeter wall, doesn't mean that it needs to look boring and unsightly, add some stone wall detail for an attractive ambiance.

7. Water feature

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Enhance a fantastic design by incorporating a wonderful water feature and elegant garden.

8. Protected

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Ensure the safety of your little ones and pets by including a glass barrier around the pool that won't detract from the stunning sight either.

9. Deck it

ML House, JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia JPS Atelier - Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia Pool
JPS Atelier—Arquitectura, Design e Engenharia

A wooden deck with comfy deck chairs could be the best way to enjoy a balmy summer evening outside.

10. On the terrace

Residência Barra da Tijuca, AR Arquitetura & Interiores AR Arquitetura & Interiores Pool
AR Arquitetura &amp; Interiores

Residência Barra da Tijuca

Keep your pool easily accessible and create a full terrace with all the elements of comfort and entertainment.

11. Refreshing

Courtyard Pool & Relax Tim Ziehl Architects Pool Courtyard,Pool,Livingspace,Patio,Threshold,Open spaces,Public Private
Tim Ziehl Architects

Courtyard Pool & Relax

Take your surroundings into consideration and make your yard a sleek and refreshing space to enjoy the sun and fresh air. Need more inspiration? Have a look at these 6 small gardens that got a pool added (and they look amazing!)

A country style house
Are you convinced to add a pool into your backyard?

