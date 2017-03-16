11 pools for small yards

So you've always wanted a swimming pool, but you're afraid that it may not be a great idea in your small backyard. This edition of homify is here to prove otherwise, by showcasing 11 awesome yet petite pools that will fit perfectly into that outdoor space, regardless of the size.
Our team of professionals put together this feature that includes simple pools, lovely lawn surroundings and even a classic wooden deck to add splendour to any garden. Interested? Well, continue reading for tips and tricks to suit your space.
A pretty pool with a lovely lawn and deck area may just be the perfect way to celebrate summer in the comfort of your own home. Keep your grass intact with a stone pathway and add some beautiful blooms in vibrant shades.
Who says you can only swim during the day? Enhance brilliance with illumination and make sure your space is usable throughout the day.
Opt for a perfectly circular pool with a stone decorative edge and enhance that rural element in your garden.
A gorgeous blue pool can make a striking addition to any outdoor and this one is no doubt simple.
Marble flooring is a luxurious and durable way to decorate your garden and pool zone.
Just because your garden is secured by a perimeter wall, doesn't mean that it needs to look boring and unsightly, add some stone wall detail for an attractive ambiance.
Enhance a fantastic design by incorporating a wonderful water feature and elegant garden.
Ensure the safety of your little ones and pets by including a glass barrier around the pool that won't detract from the stunning sight either.
A wooden deck with comfy deck chairs could be the best way to enjoy a balmy summer evening outside.
Keep your pool easily accessible and create a full terrace with all the elements of comfort and entertainment.
Take your surroundings into consideration and make your yard a sleek and refreshing space to enjoy the sun and fresh air. Need more inspiration? Have a look at these 6 small gardens that got a pool added (and they look amazing!)