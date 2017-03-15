Your browser is out-of-date.

11 interiors that you'll both love and hate

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
If you adore all things eclectic, quirky and crazy, then this homify decor feature is perfect for you and those out-of-the-ordinary ideas you always seem to have. The team of interior designers ensured that this article is filled with hints and tips that will decorate your space with drama and creativity in mind. So whether you adore the sleek and stylish or something eye-catching and bold, these 11 ridiculous interiors may appeal to you, or just shock your guests. Let's take a look!

1. Waterfalls

homify Modern bathroom
homify
homify

Imagine stepping into a bathroom with waterfall decor flooring? You might just be amazed by the creative element which can be recreated in your own space.

2. Play time

homify Modern bathroom
homify
homify

Dolphins and marine animals are an essential to make bath time easier for your kids.

3. Height illusion

homify Modern bathroom
homify
homify

This bathroom floor is definitely a shocking choice for an awe-inspiring modern home!

4. Winding staircase

Ice White House-Luxury home, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara

All-white design and whimsical winding design, now that's a contemporary choice.

5. LED madness

Ice White House-Luxury home, Quirke McNamara Quirke McNamara Minimal style Bathroom
Quirke McNamara
Quirke McNamara

The electric blue LED lighting of this sophisticated bathroom adds to the statement-making decor.

6. Disco bedroom

BK House, Bahadır Kul Architects Bahadır Kul Architects Modern houses
Bahadır Kul Architects
Bahadır Kul Architects

Another electrifying LED blue light decor, but this lights up a luxurious bedroom instead.

7. Living room

metamorfoza pokoju nastolatki 13m2, Auraprojekt Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt
Auraprojekt

A bit of a nerd or computer nut? Then consider a vibrant blue wallpaper and bring your binary to life.

8. Tea time table

Unique Furniture Designs, Preetham Interior Designer Preetham Interior Designer Dining roomTables
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

Opt for upcycled furniture to decorate your living room or patio and always be ready for afternoon tea.

9. Dynamic seating

Stool with storage Preetham Interior Designer Living roomStools & chairs
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

These colourful blocks create attractive seating in your home, but they double up as simple storage too.

10. What the bench

Floating Bench Preetham Interior Designer Gym
Preetham Interior Designer
Preetham Interior Designer

This wooden bench might seem like a random combination of items and materials, but the end result will make any minimalist living room or terrace look awesome.

11. Is this a chair?

The Star Chair, Millar+Howard Workshop Millar+Howard Workshop Living roomStools & chairs
Millar+Howard Workshop
Millar+Howard Workshop

We're as dumbstruck as you, but yes these 3D pieces are in fact adorable seats for your modern home. Have a look at these: 8 ideas to easily transform your corridor or entrance

16 wooden dividers you'll want today
Which of these 11 ideas are a definite no for your decor?

