Have a safer home without breaking the bank

Crime is a reality in South Africa and a factor to consider when it comes to your home. You want to ensure that the contents of your home as well as you and your family always feels protected and safe and that you can sleep soundly at night, without a care in the world.

Bulking up on security can be a pricey endeavour, however, and not to mention a bit of a grudge purchase. Who wants to spend thousands of Rand finding the perfect colour for your exterior wall only to have it ruined by a row of barbed wire? Security gadgets and gizmos can also be daunting and leave you wondering where to start.

However, security doesn't have to be too expensive if you know a few insider tricks. With a bit of ingenuity, you can have the safest house on the block without having to fork out the cash.