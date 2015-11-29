House Innovation at Sundown

Designed by The Bazeley Partnership, architects based in Bude, Sundown is what contemporary homes are all about. Positioned in Widemouth Bay, Cornwall, the architects were asked to replace a bungalow that was falling apart with something modern and new. Sundown was thus born.

The Bazeley Partnership have explained, It was important to ensure the new home fit the height to satisfy planning criteria, and fit the original footprint.

The result is a beautiful, modern home that is situated perfectly on the property, utilising the incredible views and the landscape around it. Widemouth is a bay with a beach, situated just off of the Atlantic coast in Cornwall, the UK. Sundown is thus based in an area similar to cities in South Africa that are situated in bays or on the coast, such as Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth and East London.

Sundown's classic style and design incorporating the views would suit any of these gorgeous cities. Follow us as we explore.