The R2.5 million home in Bloemfontein

Today, we are going to explore a gorgeous family in Bloemfontein, designed by local architects Sergio Nunes Architects.
R2.5 million in price, this home is nicknamed Lillyvale House and is located on the outskirts of Bloemfontein. As we explore it from the outside in, what you will find most striking is the way that the architecture works with the beautiful natural environment that surrounds it, including the Eucalyptus trees and the natural pond.
The designers have also taken the local climate into account, catering from cold winters and warm summers. The indoor and outdoor spaces feature a very strong connection, which makes for a very aesthetically appealing look and feel. It also creates a very practical environment, where large windows and doors allow for easy access between spaces.
The house takes on a very unique shape, with four individual courtyards dotted around the structure. Most rooms in the house have constant access to the beautiful outdoors.
Are you curious to take a look?
From the outside of the home, we can see just how gorgeous it is. It features a neutral facade, with soft beige walls and grey finishes. The glass used throughout the facade adds an elegant touch, while creating that connection between interior and exterior spaces.
The gable roof adds a traditional element to the modern house.
The home features a smooth and neatly manicured lawn, which enhances the exterior look and feel of the home. Remember that your garden plays a huge role in the overall appearance of your home. Make sure that you spend some time looking after it or adding some beautiful flowers or plants to enhance it.
Here we can see how the interior spaces spill out onto the exterior spaces thanks the large glass windows and doors. This visually opens the home up and allows natural light to flow into the interior spaces.
The home also features wonderful outdoor courtyards, gardens and terraces. The terraces are covered by extensions of the roof creating comfortable and shaded spaces that are very functional in summer.
As South Africans, we know important it is to have access to outdoor areas where we can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. We want to be able to host braai's, spend time with family and friends and play with the kids.
If we head inside the home, we come across a home that features predominantly neutral tones. White floors and walls are warmed by wooden finishes.
What is most striking about the entrance to the home are the gorgeous white ceiling beams that add a subtle touch of character and charm to the area.
Remember that the entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to pack a punch. This minimalist design with clean lines and neutral tones is very effective!
If we look at the ceiling beams slightly more carefully, we can see how the white wooden beams contrast beautifully with the raw brick wall. This mixes a modern design with a more rustic design, resulting in a lovely range of textures and tones.
These elements are also very functional, showing how necessity can work hand in hand with style.
Another example of this are the gorgeous light orbs that drop down from the ceiling. These add a funky touch to the house without overwhelming it, while serving a function too!
It's not often that South African homes feature fireplaces, but in Bloemfontein, the winters can be particularly cold!
The raw brick wall holds the fireplace, again enhancing the texture and tone of the contemporary home. The warm colour of the bricks adds ambiance and a sense of comfort.
Fireplaces are wonderful in that they add a nostalgic touch to the home, while providing warmth in cooler temperatures.
Have a look at these hot fireplaces for the modern house for inspiration for your own home.
This home is a wonderful balance of comfort and trend.
If you've enjoyed exploring some local design, have a look at these 5 pictures of sensational South African homes.