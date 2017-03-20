The R2.5 million home in Bloemfontein

Today, we are going to explore a gorgeous family in Bloemfontein, designed by local architects Sergio Nunes Architects.

R2.5 million in price, this home is nicknamed Lillyvale House and is located on the outskirts of Bloemfontein. As we explore it from the outside in, what you will find most striking is the way that the architecture works with the beautiful natural environment that surrounds it, including the Eucalyptus trees and the natural pond.

The designers have also taken the local climate into account, catering from cold winters and warm summers. The indoor and outdoor spaces feature a very strong connection, which makes for a very aesthetically appealing look and feel. It also creates a very practical environment, where large windows and doors allow for easy access between spaces.

The house takes on a very unique shape, with four individual courtyards dotted around the structure. Most rooms in the house have constant access to the beautiful outdoors.

Are you curious to take a look?