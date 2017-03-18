Your browser is out-of-date.

13 small and beautiful South African kitchens

Leigh Leigh
710 Old Mutual, 2MD Exclusive Italian Design 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
There is nothing more beautiful than a stylish and functional kitchen. If you think about how much time we spend in this area of the home, it's important that it is aesthetically pleasing as well as practical.

The only thing better than a gorgeous kitchen is a gorgeous South African kitchen. Local architecture and design competes with international trends and it's important that we recognise and celebrate this fact!

This is why today on homify, we have put together 13 small and beautiful South African kitchens. Not only will they reveal to you how impressive local design can be but they will also inspire you, reminding you just how fabulous a cooking space can be. What's more is that everyone of these designs is available to you locally!

A kitchen also doesn't have be very big to be beautiful. In fact, these little kitchens will blow you away today.

Shall we take a look?

1. Singing the blues

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM homify Kitchen reclaimed timber,grey,eclectic,brass,wooden counter,kitchen cabinet,kitchen
homify

LITTLE MS DYNAMITE AND THE URBAN GEM

homify
homify
homify

This little kitchen, by interior design by interior designers Lei Lester Design, shows that with a splash of colour as the focal point of your cooking area, size really doesn't matter. 

2. Funky bar stools

Kitchen 2MD Exclusive Italian Design Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

Kitchen

2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design
2MD Exclusive Italian Design

This little kitchen features neutral tones, including white walls and floors and cabinets. These make the space feel that much bigger and brighter. 

The funky bright red bar stools bring a little touch of colour to the space, without overwhelming it.

3. An abundance of natural light

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

This little kitchen shows how important it is to have natural light in a small space. If your kitchen is small, opt for as many windows as possible and even skylights if it's an option.

Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light!

4. A kitchen island

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project - The Hills Estate, Pretoria, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen MDF White
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project—The Hills Estate, Pretoria

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

modern addition to any South African kitchen is a kitchen island. It adds a whole new storage unit to the area as well as a surface for cooking and preparing food.

4. In an L-shape

Dark Mahogany Kitchen Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood Black kitchen,mahogany,white counter tops,modern,streamline,glass,aluminium,sliding doors,cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Dark Mahogany Kitchen

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

This L-shape kitchen island merges practicality and style. The bar stools also turn this little island into a casual meeting place for family and friends.

5. Storage is key

Mr & Mrs Dashe, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Dashe

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

If you can learn anything from this kitchen, it's that storage is key especially if space is an issue. 

Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration.

6. A kitchen bar

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project - The Hills Estate, Pretoria, Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Wine cellar Wood Multicolored
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Mr & Mrs Du Plessis Project—The Hills Estate, Pretoria

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

If you don't have space for a kitchen island, why not opt for a kitchen bar? It's sleek, narrow and simple and it also subtly separates the kitchen from the rest of the home, while still allowing for an open plan design.

When it comes to storage, you can also make the most of vertical space. Install shelves like these designers have done!

7. Extend the dining area

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Modern kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

This kitchen features two kitchen islands, which sit parallel to one another. One is used as a surface area for cooking and preparing food as well as storage space. The other one is used a bar for dining.

With the white and grey tones, this is a very appealing and practical space.

8. Storage across the wall

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

This kitchen features cabinets, drawers and shelves right up to the ceiling. Do you see how much storage this creates, allowing for items to be kept neatly out of sight?

Cutlery, crockery and utensils can also be neatly arranged, creating a very functional design.

9. Even on a yacht!

Breakfast nook in Saloon ONNAH DESIGN Yachts & jets Wood Multicolored
ONNAH DESIGN

Breakfast nook in Saloon

ONNAH DESIGN
ONNAH DESIGN
ONNAH DESIGN

Even if your kitchen is in a small space, such as on a yacht, you can have a beautiful little design!

This wooden kitchen bar warms up the contemporary space, while the brown leather seats add a charming touch.

10. Another wooden bar

Bo Kaap, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Living room
Studio Do Cabo

Bo Kaap

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

This wooden bar adds a beautiful rustic touch to this home and kitchen space. When in doubt, add wood for a timeless design.

11. Get eclectic

Breakfast Conservatory Kitchen homify Kitchen Multicolored mexico,rustic,colour,bright colours,tiles,festive,genevieve lethu,blue,berry,glassroof,weylandts
homify

Breakfast Conservatory Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

If your kitchen is small, liven it up with some bright and bold colours like these designers have done. You'll charm the pants off your visitors and inspire yourself, making size a non-issue.

12. Or opt for a sleek and minimalist design

floating bulkhead homify KitchenCabinets & shelves
homify

floating bulkhead

homify
homify
homify

If colours aren't for you, go for a sleek and minimalist design where nothing except the most functional and necessary is on display.

Your counters will look sleek and ready for cooking at all times…

13. L-shape

HOUSE R , Première Interior Designs Première Interior Designs KitchenCabinets & shelves White
Première Interior Designs

HOUSE R

Première Interior Designs
Première Interior Designs
Première Interior Designs

If you're lacking space, an L-shape design can be very effective, making the most of every square inch.

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love these 11 clever kitchen ideas from South African homes.

The Johannesburg home with a beautiful pool
Are you impressed with these local kitchen designs?

