There is nothing more beautiful than a stylish and functional kitchen. If you think about how much time we spend in this area of the home, it's important that it is aesthetically pleasing as well as practical.
The only thing better than a gorgeous kitchen is a gorgeous South African kitchen. Local architecture and design competes with international trends and it's important that we recognise and celebrate this fact!
This is why today on homify, we have put together 13 small and beautiful South African kitchens. Not only will they reveal to you how impressive local design can be but they will also inspire you, reminding you just how fabulous a cooking space can be. What's more is that everyone of these designs is available to you locally!
A kitchen also doesn't have be very big to be beautiful. In fact, these little kitchens will blow you away today.
Shall we take a look?
This little kitchen, by interior design by interior designers Lei Lester Design, shows that with a splash of colour as the focal point of your cooking area, size really doesn't matter.
This little kitchen features neutral tones, including white walls and floors and cabinets. These make the space feel that much bigger and brighter.
The funky bright red bar stools bring a little touch of colour to the space, without overwhelming it.
This little kitchen shows how important it is to have natural light in a small space. If your kitchen is small, opt for as many windows as possible and even skylights if it's an option.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light!
A modern addition to any South African kitchen is a kitchen island. It adds a whole new storage unit to the area as well as a surface for cooking and preparing food.
This L-shape kitchen island merges practicality and style. The bar stools also turn this little island into a casual meeting place for family and friends.
If you can learn anything from this kitchen, it's that storage is key especially if space is an issue.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration.
If you don't have space for a kitchen island, why not opt for a kitchen bar? It's sleek, narrow and simple and it also subtly separates the kitchen from the rest of the home, while still allowing for an open plan design.
When it comes to storage, you can also make the most of vertical space. Install shelves like these designers have done!
This kitchen features two kitchen islands, which sit parallel to one another. One is used as a surface area for cooking and preparing food as well as storage space. The other one is used a bar for dining.
With the white and grey tones, this is a very appealing and practical space.
This kitchen features cabinets, drawers and shelves right up to the ceiling. Do you see how much storage this creates, allowing for items to be kept neatly out of sight?
Cutlery, crockery and utensils can also be neatly arranged, creating a very functional design.
Even if your kitchen is in a small space, such as on a yacht, you can have a beautiful little design!
This wooden kitchen bar warms up the contemporary space, while the brown leather seats add a charming touch.
This wooden bar adds a beautiful rustic touch to this home and kitchen space. When in doubt, add wood for a timeless design.
If your kitchen is small, liven it up with some bright and bold colours like these designers have done. You'll charm the pants off your visitors and inspire yourself, making size a non-issue.
If colours aren't for you, go for a sleek and minimalist design where nothing except the most functional and necessary is on display.
Your counters will look sleek and ready for cooking at all times…
If you're lacking space, an L-shape design can be very effective, making the most of every square inch.
