The beautiful and colourful home

Today, we are going to visit Cape Town where interior designers Lei Lester Design have renovated and redesigned an urban apartment, with very striking end results.
This apartment is not particularly large, but it has enough character and charm that you'd never even notice. The designers have truly used every trick in the book to make the absolute most of space. In fact, today we are going to learn that dynamite truly comes in small packages!
As we explore this home today, we are going to learn some modern tips and tricks when it comes to interior design and decor as well as how we too can make our homes seem that much bigger.
We will also learn how stunning local architecture and design can be. You'll realise today that South African design can compete with some of the world's best!
Shall we take a look?
The bedroom in the apartment features neutral linen and light wooden furniture, with a bright blue wall!
The blue wall becomes the focal point of the space, distracting from the size. It also adds character, charm and a splash of vibrancy.
Remember that colours play a big role in your mood, so you want your bedroom colour to create a sense of calm and serenity. You may also want to feel focused or cheerful in your own private haven—the choice is up to you!
Have a look at how colours influence your bedroom for inspiration.
The lamp bulbs that hang down from the ceiling and the rustic lanterns next to the bed add an industrial chic touch to the room.
In the corner of the bedroom, the designers have made the absolute most of vertical space by installing shelves, which are suspended from the ceiling. The light wood of the shelves adds to that rustic and industrial chic style we spoke about earlier.
Shelves are wonderful in that they neatly arrange items such as books or accessories, while still keeping them on display. This allows your home to still be injected with some of your personality and style, without any disorganisation. You'll notice that the designers have added some pot plants to these shelves, connecting the urban apartment to the beauty of nature—a great tip!
What's great about these shelves is that they can be built and installed yourself as a fun DIY project. Have a look at this article on things to consider when choosing shelves.
In the dining room, we can see how the parquet floors connect the newly renovated space to its origins, which is very charming.
The warm wood of the parquet works in harmony with the white walls and wooden furniture.
Do you see how the designers have gone for lightweight furniture, ensuring that they don't take up too much space?
They've also used artwork to create a stylish focal point in this area of the home, without overwhelming the environment. This is a wonderful way to add personality to the home in a very elegant and sophisticated way, without taking up any floor space.
The kitchen also features a splash of blue, which makes for a very cheerful environment.
In a small home, you want to make the absolute most of storage space, especially in the kitchen. This is exactly what the designers have done, investing in plenty of cabinets, drawers and shelves. This keeps items stored neatly out of sight or on display.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration for your own home!
Do you see how the wooden shelves match the shelves that we saw in the bedroom, keeping the design consistent throughout the home?
Sometimes when it comes to home renovation, it's important to maintain some of the original elements.
As we can see in the kitchen, the taps, which have been polished clean, existed in the home before the renovation. They are incredibly charming and remind us that you don't always have to throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Old and new can work very well together, with a fantastic end result.
In the living room, we can see how textiles have been used to introduce some colour and vibrancy to the room, creating a slightly eclectic look and feel.
The cushions on the chair feature rich blue and green covers as well as patterned material. They contrast beautifully with the solid and neutral tones used throughout the rest of the living area.
A blue rug on the floor also adds a cozy and colourful touch to the living area—a great tip for any home.
If you've enjoyed exploring the beauty of this small home, you'll love these 18 multi-functional furniture ideas perfect for small houses.
Also have a look at these 7 modern wooden kitchens you need to see before renovating yours for some inspiration on starting small.