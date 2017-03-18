The beautiful and colourful home

Today, we are going to visit Cape Town where interior designers Lei Lester Design have renovated and redesigned an urban apartment, with very striking end results.

This apartment is not particularly large, but it has enough character and charm that you'd never even notice. The designers have truly used every trick in the book to make the absolute most of space. In fact, today we are going to learn that dynamite truly comes in small packages!

As we explore this home today, we are going to learn some modern tips and tricks when it comes to interior design and decor as well as how we too can make our homes seem that much bigger.

We will also learn how stunning local architecture and design can be. You'll realise today that South African design can compete with some of the world's best!

Shall we take a look?