The Oyster Pearl House

Lyssandro Silveira is a talented photographer who has devoted himself to capturing inspiring architecture. After investigating various photographic styles, he devoted himself to the profession in 2013 and have since gained extensive experience in capturing the essence of various residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Besides shooting for prominent architects, Lyssandro is also associated with well-known architecture and design publications.
Today we will take a look at a residence Lyssandro has captured for Marina Brasil Architecture. Join us to take a look at this luxurious residence as seen through the lens of a photographer with a trained eye for stylish interiors.
The opening shot of this distinctive house makes a grand impression. The cubic structure is a brilliant white that arrests the attention of the onlooker. The strong geometric features we see here immediately places this house in the realm of the modern, and it is an exceptional example of stylish contemporary architecture.
The modular structure of the home creates layers of depth and interest in the house's design, with some natural materials subtly complementing the concrete walls, such as wood and cobble stone.
The first floor seems to be larger than the ground floor, which creates an illusion of weightlessness and expansion.
Although the façade of the house is ultramodern, the interior surprises us with an eclectic mix of the modern and royal opulence. On moving inside we are reminded of luxurious regal decoration, but somehow the interior does not feel cluttered, and manages to retain a minimal aesthetic.
This may be an unexpected statement about an area furnished with crystal chandeliers, but the minimalist essence is retained through the use of neutral colours and uncomplicated surfaces. This ensures that the few grandiose elements really take centre stage and form the focal points of the rooms. The designers have achieved an innovative amalgamation of styles which is at once simple and intriguing.
The living room and dining room are found together in an open-plan section of the home, which constitutes the main entertainment area for residents and guests.
When we zone in on the dining room area, though. We find a space which does not compromise on luxury. This close-up of the dining room table personifies extravagance and style. The smooth, cream-coloured dining table sets the scene for lavish dinners and drinks. In addition to this, the dining chairs are in the same colour as a table, but provides contrast in the texture of its textile upholstery. These cushioned seats definitely promote indulgence when it comes to dining in comfort.
The crystal chandelier previously mentioned hangs low over the table to be in sure view of the dinner guests and to set the mood for any gathering. Although primarily decorative, it does provide a soft and sterling hue of illumination to the scene.
The space is rounded off by beautiful white blooms in metallic holders. This provides just a tinge of colour to the ensemble in a most fashionable way.
Zoning in on the living room area, on the other hand, we find a much more relaxed atmosphere which is, of course, favourable for such an informal space. The sofa is in a neutral colour but a rich fabric, as not to give up that indulgent character.
The rest of the space is fairly simple, with some monochromatic scatter cushions to create a visual rhythm and lead the eye around the room. The decorative items, however, are the stars of this show. Small but impressive, several glass ornaments deck the coffee table to beautify the living room and surely provide some conversation starters!
When we move over to a lounge area, the same kind of mixed style of the larger living space is visible, albeit to a lesser extent. The room does not seem imposing when seen first, but when we take a closer look, we can see a few lavish elements. The richly textured wall covering creates a lovely pattern as backdrop for the room, while the abbreviated chandelier provides just a touch of affluence.
The furniture is simple in design but upholstered in rich textiles. The overwhelmingly neutral colour of the space is altered only by a few bold pieces, such as the two chairs, and eccentric bench and a few decorative items on the coffee table and in the book case.
Our last stop is at the main stairway in the house. We will not try and speak of anything than the awe-inspiring chandelier at first. It is unequivocally attention-grabbing, and there is no way that anyone could not stop and take a few moments to admire it. This magnificent fixture has strings of crystal that cascade in layers down the centre of the stairway area. If fills the entire space visually and has a near celestial glow about it.
Beneath this masterpiece of crystal and light, we find a classic staircase forged from marble—certainly a anachronistic feature in contemporary homes. The incomparable style this ensemble produces is enviable though, and should many long for such a classically-inspired, modern home.