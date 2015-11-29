The Oyster Pearl House

Lyssandro Silveira is a talented photographer who has devoted himself to capturing inspiring architecture. After investigating various photographic styles, he devoted himself to the profession in 2013 and have since gained extensive experience in capturing the essence of various residential, commercial and industrial buildings. Besides shooting for prominent architects, Lyssandro is also associated with well-known architecture and design publications.

Today we will take a look at a residence Lyssandro has captured for Marina Brasil Architecture. Join us to take a look at this luxurious residence as seen through the lens of a photographer with a trained eye for stylish interiors.