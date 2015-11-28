Easy ways to attract wildlife into your garden

South African is rich in its diversity of flora and fauna, boasting with an immense amount of species, some of which are particular to the country. If you are lucky enough to have your own garden, you might get even luckier with some indigenous wildlife paying it a visit. Various birds, butterflies and small mammals have been known to frequent residential gardens and bring delight to all.

Attracting wildlife to your garden can have more benefits than just affording the opportunity to view nature's splendid creatures. Providing food and habitat for wildlife encourages healthy ecosystems and natural processes, which in turn is essential for the preservation of nature and sustainability in general.

If your property is often overlooked by little critters, join us to take a look at a few ways in which you can make your garden more attractive to them.