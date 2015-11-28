South African house guide: build or buy?

When it comes to the South African property market, there are many conflicting opinions out there. Some say its currently a buyer's market, that you should go for it and strike while the iron is hot, others recommend holding off on investing until the Rand is stronger. Others will say now is the time to build, not buy or rent.

The trick is to do what is right for you, depending your current financial situation, the status of your family and where you live. Is building better than buying or vice-versa? There is no answer to that, there only answer is that different solutions work for different individuals.

Investing in property, however, whether you're building or buying is a great place to put your money. Not only does it mean that you aren't throwing money into rent to pay off someone else's bond but it means that you can live in a home that is truly yours.

Let's explore the in's and out's of building or buying property.