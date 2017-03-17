Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Bathroom cabinet ideas

Leigh Leigh
Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

In today's homify article, we are going to look at some magical and simple decorative ways to enhance your bathroom, keeping it clean, neat and tidy.

It all comes down to the shelves and the storage units, which are more than just accessories in the bathroom. They can be as functional as they are stylish.

What's more is that there are so many different types and varieties available. You can opt for raw materials or modern finishes. You can go for a classic design or a simple solutions.

Whatever your style, you'll dazzle with unique shelves that combine practicality with aesthetic value.

As we explore these shelves by top professionals from around the world, we hope that you get inspired!

1. Wooden box suspended on the wall can be perfect for holding towels or accessories

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bathroom
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

2. Small wooden shelves in the corner are very nifty

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style bathroom
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

3. Rack above the ceramic wall with lights for a unique effect

Kleine Badewannen, Stach & Daiker GbR Stach & Daiker GbR Classic style bathroom
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR

Stach & Daiker GbR
Stach &amp; Daiker GbR
Stach & Daiker GbR

4. Long shelf below the sinks with drawers and hanging space

VENEROS, MORADA CUATRO MORADA CUATRO Modern bathroom
MORADA CUATRO

MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO
MORADA CUATRO

5. Unique design plays with hexagonal shapes—add candles for a romantic atmosphere

homify Scandinavian style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. Black shelves create a dramatic contrast with the white bathroom

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California homify Mediterranean style bathrooms
homify

Drummonds Case Study: Loz Feliz Retreat, California

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A secret corner of shelves hides behind a sliding door keeping the washing neatly out of sight

Mehr Ordnung im Bad, Elfa Deutschland GmbH Elfa Deutschland GmbH Modern bathroom Wood Brown
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

8. Use long skewers for a unique and edgy way to store towels

DEPARTAMENTO EN PARQUES POLANCO, CDMX, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern bathroom
HO arquitectura de interiores

HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores
HO arquitectura de interiores

9. One side of the bathroom features shelves right up the ceiling for adequate storage

Un sogno chiamato casa, LF&Partners LF&Partners Minimal style Bathroom
LF&amp;Partners

LF&Partners
LF&amp;Partners
LF&Partners

10. A basin above a subtle wooden shelf for a simple design

Reforma de vivienda unifamiliar en Pigüé, Proyectos y Planos Online Proyectos y Planos Online Modern bathroom
Proyectos y Planos Online

Proyectos y Planos Online
Proyectos y Planos Online
Proyectos y Planos Online

11. Shelves can create a very modern and practical look and feel

Ristrutturazione appartamento, DemianStagingDesign DemianStagingDesign Classic style bathroom
DemianStagingDesign

DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign
DemianStagingDesign

12. Install two shelves—one for the sink and accessories and one for the towels

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

13. Shelves that work with the shape of the room

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

14. Five parallel shelves in the corner of the bathroom for a tidy appearance

Bagno Casa Mazzara, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto

Alfonso D'errico Architetto
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

15. A storage unit and shelf space all at once

Objekt 336, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern bathroom
meier architekten zürich

meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

16. Wooden shelves stretch from floor to ceiling next to the tub

Ванные комнаты, O2interior O2interior Minimal style Bathroom
O2interior

O2interior
O2interior
O2interior

17. Simple white rack above the sink and toilet, highlighted by lighting

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Beige
MRS—Interior Design

MRS - Interior Design
MRS—Interior Design
MRS - Interior Design

18. A balance between open shelves and closed cabinets in neutral colours

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto Azzurra Lorenzetto Modern bathroom
Azzurra Lorenzetto

Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto
Azzurra Lorenzetto

19. An open locker with lots of shelf space

SRR | Banho Suíte, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Scandinavian style bathroom
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

20. Shelves that add a rustic touch to a modern space

Квартира в ЖК Аэробус, 1+1 studio 1+1 studio Minimal style Bathroom
1+1 studio

1+1 studio
1+1 studio
1+1 studio

21. Metal rack in black tones contrasts beautifully with the marble counters

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

22. Large and wide wooden shelf holds all sorts of accessories and toiletries

Alte Schule L2, Tim Diekhans Architektur Tim Diekhans Architektur Country style bathroom
Tim Diekhans Architektur

Tim Diekhans Architektur
Tim Diekhans Architektur
Tim Diekhans Architektur

23. White shelves with wicker baskets for a clean look and feel

Дизайн-проект “Современная классика”, Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB Classic style bathroom
Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB

Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB
Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB
Дизайн-студия HOLZLAB

24. Wooden shelves that intersect the room with wooden drawers to hide the personal products

Casa FG, raro raro Modern bathroom
raro

Casa FG

raro
raro
raro

Also have a look at these brilliant beautiful bathroom trends.

Small pools for patios
Are you going to install shelves in your bathroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks