Small pools for patios

Leigh Leigh
CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Pool
If you want to have your own pool at home but the space and they budget are restricting you, then this homify article is the one for you!

There are many ways to create a pool and adapt it to the space available in your backyard as well as your budget. In fact, you can sit back and relax with the knowledge that having a swimming pool can be as easy and simple as 1, 2, 3.

Because as South Africans, we know how important it is to have a fabulous family swimming pool where we can cool down in summer, host parties and play with the kids. Yet a swimming pool doesn't have to be very big or very expensive.

This is why we have put together a gallery of 15 small but wonderful swimming pools to inspire and delight!

1. With a waterfall included

Piscinas varias, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool Solid Wood Wood effect
This small swimming pool is enough to make you feel like you have your very own spa t home.

The waterfall effect is simply gorgeous, creating a tranquil sound and a beautiful aesthetic appeal. 

Have a look at these 13 fountains and water features to make your patio look more modern for inspiration for your own home.

2. Patterned and pretty

Mosaiquismo en fondo de piscina, Mosa Y Quito Mosa Y Quito Pool
When we think about a pool, we almost always imagine a rectangular shape, but this doesn't need to be the case. You can work with the specifications available in your garden.

Adapt the shape of the pool to the space you have available outside, just like these designers have done.

3. Well protected

Reciclaje de un jardín con pileta descuidado, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Modern Garden
When the pool is located in a small backyard, it is best to choose its position carefully. You also want to replicate the shape of the yard with the shape of the pool. So if the yard is rectangle, you'll opt for a rectangle pool.

Tip: Add a fence around the swimming pool if you have small children in the house for safety and security.

4. Indoor swimming pool

Cambridge Alex Zdankowicz Ceramics Pool
If you do not have outdoor space available, why not go for an indoor pool?

This design has loads of advantages, including the fact that you can use it all year round. 

5. For sports recovery

Piscinas Lúdicas & Spas en Inox | Stainless Pools & Spas, INBECA Wellness Equipment INBECA Wellness Equipment Pool
Sometimes you may want a more specialised swimming pool that isn't just for fun and relaxation. In this image, we come across an ice water tank, used to help athletes recover from intense training.

It will give your home a very modern edge!

6. Shallow water

Un Oasis de Vivienda: Casa para Parejas Jóvenes con Psicina, Arte y más , FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design FANSTUDIO__Architecture & Design Modern houses
If you don't have too much space to work with, opt for a shallow swimming that is small and simple. All you need to cool down and have some fun is a pool that is about one metre deep.

7. With the best views

CASA MAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Pool
If you are lucky enough to have beautiful views of the South African landscape, build an infinity pool like design professionals Imativa Archtects have done here. This is a very trendy design currently and makes the pool seem that much bigger than it really is.

8. A space to cool down

@wat Meersalzwasser-Tauchbecken / Minipool, design@garten GmbH & Co. KG design@garten GmbH & Co. KG Garden Swim baths & ponds
If you simply want a place to cool down in during the summer, you can opt for a small pool like we see in this image. This leaves more than enough space for sunbathing around it!

9. With lighting

Casa del Cabo, Remy Arquitectos Remy Arquitectos Pool
If you intend to use the pool during the hot summer nights, be sure to install good lighting around it. It will give your garden a gorgeous touch too!

Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern houses.

10. For the whole family

Pileta en Jardín Reducido, CC|arquitectos CC|arquitectos Pool
This swimming pool has been designed for the whole family. 

It is a great example of a pool that has been adapted to the space available, emphasising functional and practicalities. 

The whole family can enjoy this swimming pool!

11. Mirror effect

Casa Clásica Moderna sobre el golf , Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Classic style houses
The water also allows you to create contrast and play with colours, enhancing the beauty of your outdoor areas. 

If the swimming pool is located near the facade of the home, use it to reflect the architecture itself.

12. Protected from the rain

Saint Thomas - Cobertura Belvedere, Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores Anaíne Vieira Pitchon Arquitetura e Interiores SpaPool & spa accessories
A pool can also be situated on a terrace or patio, allowing it to remain covered. This means you can swim even when it's raining!

Don't you love this beautiful pergola, which adds a trendy touch to the outdoor space?

13. The magic of light

Villa Siriyana, Stone Contractors Stone Contractors Swimming pond
Once again we come across another example of how important light is in architectural and landscaping projects. It is truly capable of transforming an outdoor space.

It also creates quite a magical feel!

14. Simple and elegant

Residencia São Carlos , Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design Pool
You don't have to have a very detailed or elaborate swimming pool for great results. A simple pool with clean lines that is integrated into the backyard or garden can make for a functional and stylish space.

15. With ceramic floors

REFORMA INTEGRAL VILLA "EL PRESIDENTE", Rudeco Construcciones Rudeco Construcciones Pool
The tiled floors in reddish tones are very classic when it comes to pools and gardens. This is a very Mediterranean look and feel, which creates a rustic touch. It's also durable and will last in all weather conditions.

If you've enjoyed exploring these small swimming pools and are ready to build your own, have a look at what to know before building a swimming pool.

​The small but stylish family home
Would you opt for a small swimming pool?

