Small pools for patios

If you want to have your own pool at home but the space and they budget are restricting you, then this homify article is the one for you!

There are many ways to create a pool and adapt it to the space available in your backyard as well as your budget. In fact, you can sit back and relax with the knowledge that having a swimming pool can be as easy and simple as 1, 2, 3.

Because as South Africans, we know how important it is to have a fabulous family swimming pool where we can cool down in summer, host parties and play with the kids. Yet a swimming pool doesn't have to be very big or very expensive.

This is why we have put together a gallery of 15 small but wonderful swimming pools to inspire and delight!