Modern House Perfection by the Ocean

Designed by Portuguese architects JPS Atelier, JC House is a reflection of its surroundings. The innovative design mirrors the landscape around it but at the same time incorporates a fresh, modern structure into the terrain. This is nature meets glamour.

According to the architects, JC House is positioned in one of the highest points in Oerias, Portugal with a view over the Tejo river and the Atlantic ocean . JPS Atelier have explained that the house is indeed a reflection of the trapezoidal terrain , which as at the heart of the design concept.

This is the type of house that would suit any hilly area in South Africa, especially one with fantastic views. It is a space that is meant to be appreciated and enjoyed, while soaking in the surrounds.

Follow us on a tour through this beautiful home… it may be the one thing that you wish for this Christmas.