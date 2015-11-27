Sssshhhh! Your guide to a quieter home

Squeaky floors is a common ailment in older homes, and particularly with wooden flooring. What happens is that one of the floor boards come loose and then rubs against another board or the subfloor to produce that unpleasant sound.

The first way of fixing squeaky wooden floors is by simply lubricating it. This will minimize the friction between floor boards or between a floor board and the subfloor. You can take a bit of powdered or liquid graphite or even talcum powder. This is the easiest method, but not always as effective.

The other option is to stop the movement all together, which is a more permanent solution. It may be necessary to remove insulation in order to determine where the squeak originates from. Here you will be able to see whether a nail has missed the floor joist and is rubbing against it. In this case, just cut off the protruding nail with diagonal cutters.

In other cases, the subfloor just needs to be nailed down with more nails in order not to be as loose.

Where there are any loose planks, re-nail them, and install reinforcing bridging where necessary.