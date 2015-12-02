This Eastern Cape home will make you want to move there (right now!)

Today on homify 360°, we retreat to the Eastern Cape for a little sand between our toes, the wind through our hair, and one stunning villa as location.

Here is where Dutch firm Van Ringen Architects created a luxury guest house, known as The Ocean View, which proudly fills 796sqm while revelling in its glorious beach setting. Located on a steep slope overlooking the majestic Indian Ocean, the guest house boasts impressive terraces to soak up as much South African sun as possible. Thanks to a southern facade that is predominantly transparent, beach- and ocean views come flooding into each room for optimum effect.

Let’s take a closer look at this deluxe four-star accommodation paradise that offers a chic layout, signature decor, and all the comforts of a private home.