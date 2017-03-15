16 wooden dividers you'll want today

Are you looking for ideas to add sleek style and simplicity to all corners of your home? Whether it be a bit more privacy in your studio apartment or enchanting decor to your living room, our professionals at homify showcase 16 creative wooden screens in this feature, that are sure to enhance a whimsical atmosphere in your home.

The designs are practical and elegant, so we're sure you'll find something to fit your living space! Let's be inspired by this old fashioned element to decor and update it for the modern family.