16 wooden dividers you'll want today

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Are you looking for ideas to add sleek style and simplicity to all corners of your home? Whether it be a bit more privacy in your studio apartment or enchanting decor to your living room, our professionals at homify showcase 16 creative wooden screens in this feature, that are sure to enhance a whimsical atmosphere in your home. 

The designs are practical and elegant, so we're sure you'll find something to fit your living space! Let's be inspired by this old fashioned element to decor and update it for the modern family.

1. The vertical and horizontal

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Brown
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Living Room Tv Unit Interior Design Bangalore

A screen is the perfect way to divide the living area from the dining room without impacting on space, opt for a colour that matches your furniture and create the perfect design.

2. Quadrants with a minimalist Japanese flair

VIA CORDILLERA (DESARROLLOS DELTA), Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Estudio Tanguma

3. Lightweight

Living Room Interior Apartment Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern living room Plywood Wood effect
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Living Room Interior Apartment Bangalore

Wood is a staple in dining room decor, and this simple option still ensures the open plan and uninhibited layout of a home.

4. Separate the relaxing zone

homify Modern living room
homify

5. Two shades

partition & living room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Plywood White
Bluebell Interiors

partition & living room

Opt for an elegant darker wooden hue against an all-white backdrop for that sophisticated ambiance.

6. Designate a spot for your TV

ESTAR/JANTAR, Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN Modern living room
Danielle Barbosa DECOR|DESIGN

7. Keep it bright

Partition & feature wall in drawing room Bluebell Interiors Modern living room Glass Blue
Bluebell Interiors

Partition & feature wall in drawing room

Create an interesting interior with a modern effect by including stained glass design and rose gold mirrors that appeals to the artist in you.

8. A dose of greenery

Showroom , Sgabello Interiores Sgabello Interiores Industrial style dining room Glass Black
Sgabello Interiores

9. Curved corners

507 meenakshi, KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS Modern living room
KEYSTONE DESIGN STUDIOS

It's fresh and fantastic, so why not go for a contemporary feel with curved corners and enhance a futuristic appeal in your interior.

10. Use white to separate spaces

homify Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Beige
homify

11. Terrific triangles

TV Panel ZEAL Arch Designs Modern living room
ZEAL Arch Designs

TV Panel

Creativity can mean using a decorative design that no one else would think about, what do you think the chaotic triangles represent?

12. Vertical slats

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Living room
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

13. Laser cut

homify Modern living room
homify

The colour is ornate and the layout extraordinary, how's that for stylish, oriental splendour?

14. For the bedroom

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Enhance privacy in your bedroom with this gorgeous fixed wooden screen.

15. An upgrade on an old classic

Interior design, Eternity Designers Eternity Designers Modern living room
Eternity Designers

Interior design

It's a charming and eye-catching, while also keeping the private zones of your home out of sight.

16. Let the light shine in

Casa Galeana, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimal style window and door
grupoarquitectura

If you liked the idea of incorporating screens into your decor, how about these 9 dynamic decorative columns?

Which of these 16 ideas will suit your home?

