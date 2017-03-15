16 wooden dividers you'll want today

Are you looking for ideas to add sleek style and simplicity to all corners of your home? Whether it be a bit more privacy in your studio apartment or enchanting decor to your living room, our professionals at homify showcase 16 creative wooden screens in this feature, that are sure to enhance a whimsical atmosphere in your home.
The designs are practical and elegant, so we're sure you'll find something to fit your living space! Let's be inspired by this old fashioned element to decor and update it for the modern family.
A screen is the perfect way to divide the living area from the dining room without impacting on space, opt for a colour that matches your furniture and create the perfect design.
Wood is a staple in dining room decor, and this simple option still ensures the open plan and uninhibited layout of a home.
Opt for an elegant darker wooden hue against an all-white backdrop for that sophisticated ambiance.
Create an interesting interior with a modern effect by including stained glass design and rose gold mirrors that appeals to the artist in you.
It's fresh and fantastic, so why not go for a contemporary feel with curved corners and enhance a futuristic appeal in your interior.
Creativity can mean using a decorative design that no one else would think about, what do you think the chaotic triangles represent?
The colour is ornate and the layout extraordinary, how's that for stylish, oriental splendour?
Enhance privacy in your bedroom with this gorgeous fixed wooden screen.
It's a charming and eye-catching, while also keeping the private zones of your home out of sight.
