8 pools that are perfect for South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
If you are hunting for a perfect swimming pool to suit your home, then look no further. This homify feature looks at 8 awesome swimming pools that will suit any living space, from the smallest house in the city to a gorgeous country landscape. Our professionals considered only the most amazing pools and we cannot wait to think about enjoying the summer sun… poolside of course!

1. In this corner

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
A small blue feature that makes a statement of style in a petite backyard, how's that to soak up the sun? The pool is just perfect! What do you think about the jets?

2. So much space

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
A large pool surrounded by deck chairs is a celebration of creature comforts. Now just for the ideal company, whether it be just the girls or an old fashioned pool party with the whole family.

3. Sculptures

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
Enhance the design with a stunning sculpture that doubles up as a water feature. 

4. Garden element

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
There's nothing as fabulous as greenery to add an enchanting element to a pool area. Include some fantastic illumination and your evenings won't be without a dip again.

5. Stunning sight

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
This swimming pool screams resort style! Can you imagine hosting a never ending weekend of partying here?

6. Mediterranean style

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
An azure blue pool with a magnificent Mediterranean setting is the epitome of grace and glamour.

7. In the lawn

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
The swimming pool featured here may have an odd shape, but it's nestled into the gorgeous green of the lawn for a luxurious and lavish effect. Now just imagine you're living it up on a country estate with a sensational backdrop.

8. Kick back

Soleo Skimmer, Soleo Soleo Pool
The pool may be small in size, but you can sip on cocktails at sunset just as easy here as you would anywhere else. The umbrellas are an awesome addition too, so there's never any excuse to not take in the sights, regardless of the weather. How about these 6 small gardens that got a pool added (and they look amazing!)?

A small, ugly house that's beautiful inside
Are you thinking about adding a pool to your home?

