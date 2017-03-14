8 pools that are perfect for South African homes

If you are hunting for a perfect swimming pool to suit your home, then look no further. This homify feature looks at 8 awesome swimming pools that will suit any living space, from the smallest house in the city to a gorgeous country landscape. Our professionals considered only the most amazing pools and we cannot wait to think about enjoying the summer sun… poolside of course!
A small blue feature that makes a statement of style in a petite backyard, how's that to soak up the sun? The pool is just perfect! What do you think about the jets?
A large pool surrounded by deck chairs is a celebration of creature comforts. Now just for the ideal company, whether it be just the girls or an old fashioned pool party with the whole family.
Enhance the design with a stunning sculpture that doubles up as a water feature.
There's nothing as fabulous as greenery to add an enchanting element to a pool area. Include some fantastic illumination and your evenings won't be without a dip again.
This swimming pool screams resort style! Can you imagine hosting a never ending weekend of partying here?
An azure blue pool with a magnificent Mediterranean setting is the epitome of grace and glamour.
The swimming pool featured here may have an odd shape, but it's nestled into the gorgeous green of the lawn for a luxurious and lavish effect. Now just imagine you're living it up on a country estate with a sensational backdrop.
The pool may be small in size, but you can sip on cocktails at sunset just as easy here as you would anywhere else. The umbrellas are an awesome addition too, so there's never any excuse to not take in the sights, regardless of the weather. How about these 6 small gardens that got a pool added (and they look amazing!)?