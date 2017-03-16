13 kitchens with print/design splashbacks

When it comes to kitchen design and decor, we are always look for new and innovative ways to pack a punch! If you think about how much time we spend in this space, it makes sense that we want it to be aesthetically appealing as well as charming and warm.
There are so many design elements and materials that you can introduce into this space to achieve the kitchen of your dreams. No matter what style you prefer, there are so many options available!
One of these options is to opt for print or design splashbacks. These are an easy and cost-effective way to introduce some colour, patterns or even a theme into your cooking area. These designs can speak to who you are as a person or as a chef, inspiring you to whip up some gourmet feasts.
To prove to you just how stunning splashbacks can be, we've put together 13 options from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire and delight, showing you how bold and stunning your kitchen can truly be!
We often don't know what to do in the space between the counters and the upper cupboards in the kitchen. This is where splashbacks come in!
They can really enhance this area, introducing colours or patterns to your kitchen space.
In this design, we can see how the flowers in the grey and purple tones make for a very classic style.
Remember that a kitchen splashback protects the walls from any spills or splashes that may occur while you're cooking or preparing food. This material is often found above the sink, counters or stove, as we will see throughout this article.
Splashbacks are thus incredibly functional, but as we will see throughout these images, also incredibly aesthetically appealing.
In this image, we can see how a splashback can bring a very unique, colourful and eclectic touch to the space above the stove. Practicality doesn't have to be boring!
You can truly afford to have a little bit of fun with a splashback, contrasting it with the neutral tones throughout the kitchen. Opt for white cabinets and cream counters, using the splashback to add a splash of vibrancy!
In this kitchen, we can see how blue splashbacks have been installed above the counters throughout the kitchen, working in harmony with the white and black cabinets. The blue also contrasts with the colourful graphic above the stove.
You can afford to have both a simple block colour and a graphic splashback in the kitchen, especially if it's spacious.
In this image, we can see how the splashbacks introduce soft pastel colours into this cooking area, with a lovely graphic of a bunch of flowers above the sink.
This is a softer look and feel that we've seen in this article, creating a very tranquil and peaceful ambiance.
A black splashback with a strong and dynamic image can add an edgy twist to a kitchen.
Tip: When it comes to washing a splashback, use a warm and wet cloth to wipe it clean. Simple and easy!
Since you're operating in an environment with food, why not use your splashback to inspire healthy eating with an fresh fruit and vegetables?
If you prefer a more simple or minimalist look and feel, opt for a block colour in a soft tone, like DIYSplashbacks have done here.
The soft green tones work in harmony with the darker grey cabinets, creating a very appealing kitchen space.
Or you can opt for darker tones like the ruby red we find in this kitchen. Add a little drama and edge to your kitchen!
In this kitchen, we can see how patterned pink tiles work in harmony with a grey splashback. This ensures that the pink tiles don't overwhelm the small space as the grey breaks them up slightly.
This wall will never be splashed by grease or water!
Another option is to go for simple, white splashbacks. These create a very clean and hygienic look and feel.
If you're a fan of horses, don't be afraid to add one to your kitchen in the form of your splashback!
Choose something that appeals to your personality and introduce a theme to your kitchen.
