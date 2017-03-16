13 kitchens with print/design splashbacks

When it comes to kitchen design and decor, we are always look for new and innovative ways to pack a punch! If you think about how much time we spend in this space, it makes sense that we want it to be aesthetically appealing as well as charming and warm.

There are so many design elements and materials that you can introduce into this space to achieve the kitchen of your dreams. No matter what style you prefer, there are so many options available!

One of these options is to opt for print or design splashbacks. These are an easy and cost-effective way to introduce some colour, patterns or even a theme into your cooking area. These designs can speak to who you are as a person or as a chef, inspiring you to whip up some gourmet feasts.

To prove to you just how stunning splashbacks can be, we've put together 13 options from top professionals from around the world. These will inspire and delight, showing you how bold and stunning your kitchen can truly be!

Are you curious to see?