17 smart kitchen ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Are you thinking about ways to have a more creative and modern kitchen? Well, in this homify feature, our team of  professionals have included 17 smart, efficient kitchen ideas that will add value to your storage, design and layout. So, whether you're thinking of upgrading your sink or considering tips and tricks for lighting and colour, this feature has everything you need!

1. Utility sink

Small utility sink AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Small utility sink

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

A small sink may not be the option for washing all your dishes, but it's perfect to wash your hands and clean your supplies.

2. An island

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Patios
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

Be creative with your storage and include a kitchen island as a work space.

3. Maximise storage

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

Incorporate a U-shaped layout to maximise corner storage.

4. All corners

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for customised drawers and cabinets to hide everything in a small kitchen.

5. Blackboard

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк Анна Теклюк Kitchen
Анна Теклюк

Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк

Never forget those school meetings again with blackboard paint.

6. Lighting

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Kitchen
Pink Pug Design Interior

Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

Add lighting beneath the cabinets and light up even the dullest spaces.

7. Rack it

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

Store your pots and pans at hand with a simple grid rack.

8. Sleek shelves

Mighty Plate rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

Mighty Plate rack

The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack
The Plate Rack

Designate space for your everyday plates.

9. Splashback

Kitchen Space Alchemy Ltd Modern kitchen
Space Alchemy Ltd

Kitchen

Space Alchemy Ltd
Space Alchemy Ltd
Space Alchemy Ltd

Go for a splashback to keep your walls clean and shiny.

10. Clever storage

homify KitchenStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pull-out shelves are perfect for your pantry.

11. Dishwasher

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Save time and effort, as well as a costly water bill by installing a dishwasher.

12. Sunshine

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

There's nothing like sunshine to make your kitchen feel fresh and spacious.

13. Multifunctional

Яркая индивидуальность в типовой квартире, Anna Clark Interiors Anna Clark Interiors Kitchen
Anna Clark Interiors

Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors
Anna Clark Interiors

An island can double up as extra seating for those quick meals.

14. Vibrant shade

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura
Asenne Arquitetura

These yellow cabinets will definitely be eye-catching.

15. Open plan

Cocina Los Tuxtlas., arQing arQing Modern kitchen
arQing

arQing
arQing
arQing

An open plan kitchen is the best choice for a small house or city apartment.

16. Dish rack

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Dry your dishes in style with this chic dish rack.

17. All appliances

Orange and Silver Niemann Kitchen with Cesar Stone Work Tops., Expert Kitchens and Interiors Expert Kitchens and Interiors Modern kitchen
Expert Kitchens and Interiors

Orange and Silver Niemann Kitchen with Cesar Stone Work Tops.

Expert Kitchens and Interiors
Expert Kitchens and Interiors
Expert Kitchens and Interiors

Designate enough space for your essential appliances before you begin with your upgrade. Are you guilty of these 12 common kitchen design mistakes?

The modern high-tech house
Which of these smart kitchen ideas are you adding in your home?

