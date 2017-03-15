42 photos of facades in every style

It is true that we often give more priority to the interior of the house. When it comes to South African homes, we want them to be warm and cosy but also stylish and sophisticated, enveloping us and the people who come to visit our homes in trend and comfort.

However, it is also very important to pay attention to the facade of the home. If we think about it, the facade is like the business card of any home. We want it to represent the beauty and functionality of the home behind the walls as well as make a great first impression!

Whether you prefer a modern style or a more rustic design, a facade can set the tone for the rest of your design and decor.

This is why today on homify, we are going to look at 42 photos of incredible facades in every style, from top professionals from around the world. These images are sure to inspire you when it comes to designing the most fabulous home!

Shall we take a look?