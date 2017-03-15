Your browser is out-of-date.

42 photos of facades in every style

Leigh Leigh
SAN AGUSTIN CAMPESTRE, Estudio Tanguma
It is true that we often give more priority to the interior of the house. When it comes to South African homes, we want them to be warm and cosy but also stylish and sophisticated, enveloping us and the people who come to visit our homes in trend and comfort.

However, it is also very important to pay attention to the facade of the home. If we think about it, the facade is like the business card of any home. We want it to represent the beauty and functionality of the home behind the walls as well as make a great first impression!

Whether you prefer a modern style or a more rustic design, a facade can set the tone for the rest of your design and decor.

This is why today on homify, we are going to look at 42 photos of incredible facades in every style, from top professionals from around the world. These images are sure to inspire you when it comes to designing the most fabulous home!

Shall we take a look?

1.

1. San Angel, 2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

2.

2. homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

3.

3. Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

4.

4. CASA ESPACIO DIONISIACO, Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

5.

5. Casa JLM, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

6.

6. homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

7.

7. homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

8.

8. Casa AP+VP, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

9.

9. Add Plants, Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli

Add Plants

Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli

10.

10. San Lorenzo, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO
SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO

11.

11. homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

12.

12. residence for Artists, Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

residence for Artists

Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited
Biome Environmental Solutions Limited

13.

13. Vivienda, GD Arquitectura, Diseño y Construccion
GD Arquitectura, Diseño y Construccion

GD Arquitectura, Diseño y Construccion
GD Arquitectura, Diseño y Construccion
GD Arquitectura, Diseño y Construccion

14.

14. SAN AGUSTIN CAMPESTRE, Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

15.

15. Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

16.

16. Bodenbeläge, Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Braun Steinmetz GmbH & Co. KG

17.

17. Residência Ortízio Borges, Uberlândia - Projeto THEROOM ARQUITETURA, THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN
THEROOM ARQUITETURA E DESIGN

18.

18. RESIDENCIA GACO, Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

19.

19. Valle Real Almendros, Arki3d
Arki3d

Arki3d
Arki3d
Arki3d

20.

20. homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

21.

21. 3G HOUSE – UMA SURESH, Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

22.

22. homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Scandinavian style houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

23.

23. Loft JC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

24.

24. CASA WIP, Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos
Trama Arquitectos

25.

25. Entrance, homify
homify

Entrance

homify
homify
homify

entrance homify Modern houses
homify

entrance

homify
homify
homify

26.

26. Residencia Ithaiê, Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração
Quitete&amp;Faria Arquitetura e Decoração

Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração
Quitete&amp;Faria Arquitetura e Decoração
Quitete&Faria Arquitetura e Decoração

27.

27. Weekend house, Vipul Patel Architects
Vipul Patel Architects

Vipul Patel Architects
Vipul Patel Architects
Vipul Patel Architects

28.

28. Weekend house, Vipul Patel Architects
Vipul Patel Architects

Vipul Patel Architects
Vipul Patel Architects
Vipul Patel Architects

29.

29. Dr Rafique Mawani's Residence, M B M architects
M B M architects

M B M architects
M B M architects
M B M architects

30.

30. homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

31.

31. Light Up The Entrance, Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli

Light Up The Entrance

Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli
Simran Kohli

32.

32. homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

33.

33. Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune, Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

Private Residence at Sopan Baug, Pune

Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects
Chaney Architects

34.

34. Loft Mediterraneo, mera architetti
mera architetti

mera architetti
mera architetti
mera architetti

35.

35. Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

36.

36. Las Palomas, Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos

Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos

37.

37. Las Palomas, Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos

Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos

Las Palomas, Cahtal Arquitectos Cahtal Arquitectos Modern houses
Cahtal Arquitectos

Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos
Cahtal Arquitectos

38.

38. Vivienda minimalista, proyecto para Maruz, casas para venta en infonavit, Element+1 Taller de Arquitectura
Element+1 Taller de Arquitectura

Element+1 Taller de Arquitectura
Element+1 Taller de Arquitectura
Element+1 Taller de Arquitectura

39.

39. URBAN NEST, Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio
Aadyam Design Studio

40.

40. Casa TM, Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

41.

41. RESIDENCIA 02 - S. J. CAMPOS, Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo
Felipe Mascarenhas Paisagismo

42.

42. Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Also have a look at these 10 fabulous facades you'll want to copy to make the neighbours jealous.

5 beautiful examples of built-in braais
Which facade is your favourite?

